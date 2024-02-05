Rep. Josh Harder faces three challengers in 9th District primary

Four candidates are vying for California’s 9th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Tracy.

The top two vote-getters will advance from the March 5 primary to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Stockton-anchored 9th takes in most of San Joaquin County and parts of Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties.

Josh Harder

Party: Democratic

Age: 37

Birthplace: Turlock, California

Residence: Tracy, California

Occupation: U.S. Representative

Education: Stanford University (Bachelor’s); Harvard Business School (MBA); Harvard Kennedy School (Master’s of Public Policy); Modesto High School

Offices held: U.S. Representative, 2019-present

Campaign website address: harderforcongress.com

Q. What steps will you urge to help reduce federal deficits?

When my wife Pam and I welcomed our daughter Lillian into the world, it brought new meaning to my commitment to leaving a strong and stable economy for the next generation. I am very concerned we’re passing an enormous amount of debt from our generation onto future generations. We need smart measures to bring down our national debt and get on pace to balance the budget.

I come from the business world where we always had to pay our bills and think long-term. The government should have to do the same.

Q. What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I strongly support a woman’s right to choose and vehemently oppose a nationwide abortion ban. I voted to codify Roe v. Wade into law because women, not government officials or Supreme Court justices, have the right to control their own bodies.

Congress must also pass legislation to protect women’s data privacy so it can’t be used against them and make it clear Americans have the constitutional right to travel freely from state to state.

Q. What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

I’m incredibly grateful to be able to raise my family in such a diverse community. Some of our neighbors moved here recently and others have been here for generations. We have more than 10,000 DREAMers in our community and I strongly believe they deserve a pathway to citizenship. We need real, comprehensive immigration reform to give immigrants and their families the protections they need.

I’m also a strong proponent of securing our borders and taking action to stop the flow of fentanyl into our country. I believe we need to secure our border and make sure we’re catching drug smugglers, human traffickers and anyone else looking to do our country harm.

Q. What should Congress’ next steps be in dealing with climate issues?

Climate change threatens our way of life in so many ways. With extreme weather, devastating floods and extended periods of drought, the evidence of climate change is all around us. Our kids need to be able to play outside and our farmers must be able to grow the crops that feed the world.

I believe the only way to solve it is by bringing everyone to the table to find common-sense solutions that work for our families, our farmers and our entire community. I’m proud to have introduced landmark legislation, the FARM Act, that would do just that.

Kevin Lincoln

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Birthplace: Stockton, California

Residence: Stockton, California

Occupation: Mayor, City of Stockton

Education: Liberty University (MA in Executive Leadership); Grand Canyon University (BS in Business); University of Phoenix (AA in Business); Stockton Christian Academy; Lincoln High School

Offices held: Mayor, City of Stockton, 2021-present

Campaign website address: twitter.com/KevinLincolnCD9

facebook.com/KevinLincolnCD9

youtube.com/@KevinLincolnForCongress

instagram.com/kevinlincolncd9/

Q. What steps will you urge to help reduce federal deficits?

The national debt has become a critical issue that needs to be addressed with a balanced budget. Both parties’ reckless spending has caused an alarming increase in inflation and the federal deficit. During my tenure as mayor of Stockton, we managed to put together a balanced budget each year and we were successful in issuing 3,000 new business licenses.

We should examine how our government is spending money and investing in programs to ensure our economy’s productivity and growth. By expanding new industries, generating more jobs and tax revenue, and controlling our spending, we can contribute to balancing our budget and reducing our U.S. debt. As we work toward this goal, we must also demand transparency, accountability and results.

Q. What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I support the Supreme Court putting the power back in the hands of the states where it belongs. California is a pro-abortion-rights state. I am anti-abortion and support exceptions such as rape, incest and the health of the mother. I am not going to Congress to support a federal abortion ban.

As a pastor, I sat down with women who were victims of violence and who made the choice to have an abortion. They need support and healing in their life because, too often, they feel alone and abandoned. I support improving women’s health care, investing in foster care and streamlining the adoption process to assist potential parents and the children awaiting homes.

Q. What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

I believe in the value of legal immigration as a significant asset to our country and culture. Our Valley has a rich history rooted in the immigration story. My own grandfather immigrated to Stockton from Mexico for the American dream. I have been blessed with the opportunities in my life because of his courage, sacrifice and hard work.

It is essential to balance a compassionate approach to fixing the broken immigration system with securing the border. Stopping the dangerous influx of fentanyl, drugs and violence from cartels into our communities is crucial for public safety and national security. This crisis is adversely affecting lives through drug-related crimes and human trafficking, and we must address it.

Q. What should Congress’ next steps be in dealing with climate issues?

Climate change is a pressing issue, and it’s essential to take steps towards a healthier planet. During my time as Mayor of Stockton, we’re investing over $24 million through the implementation of our community-driven Sustainable Neighborhood Plan. We are focusing on achieving significant benefits through neighborhood-level transformation, such as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and improved local economic, environmental and health outcomes in some of the most disadvantaged communities in Stockton.

It’s crucial to support the shift towards cleaner forms of energy. The negative impact of environmental factors, such as poor air quality, will lead to enhanced health issues like asthma. However, we need to balance our ecological goals with economic realities. While progress is necessary, we must also consider the financial well-being of our communities. Mandates such as banning gas appliances or enforcing electric car purchases can be a burden for middle-class families. So, it’s essential to move towards a cleaner and greener future while considering the economic realities of our communities.

John McBride

Party: Republican

Age: 63

Birthplace: Meriden, Connecticut (raised in Wallingford, Connecticut)

Residence: Lodi, California

Occupation: Strength and conditioning coach

Education: Central Connecticut State University (BS); Southern Connecticut State University and Arizona State University (Graduate Studies)

Offices held: None

Campaign website address: JohnMcBrideForCongress.com

Q. What steps will you urge to help reduce federal deficits?

There is no question that the current deficit spending is not sustainable. The current debt will crush the potential prosperity of future generations. Continuing resolutions are not the answer. Congress must do their job and develop a budget in the time frame set by law. Future budgets must, in the very least, control runaway spending and limit, or better yet, shrink the overall size of the government.

Q. What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

Though I have great compassion for those who find themselves in the situation of an unwanted pregnancy, I am very much anti-abortion. Most European nations limit abortion to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy: This would be a good starting point for Congress to pursue nationwide. Bill Clinton had stated that abortion should be “safe and rare.”

With this in mind, abortions should only be allowed to be performed in person by a doctor and not nurses or other staff. All abortion clinics need to be affiliated with hospitals in case an emergency arises during the procedure. Fetal organ harvesting needs to be made a felony nationwide. Lastly, much more could be done to encourage and promote adoption. Fertility rates are dropping precipitously nationwide and many couples are seeking to adopt. Much more can be done to facilitate the opportunity to adopt.

Q. What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

The crisis at our border is a travesty and it is intentional. The border must be closed to all undocumented immigrants. Yes, a border wall should be built.

Additionally, the vast majority of people coming across our border need to be turned away at the border. Our border has become an open door to drugs, guns and human trafficking, all adding to our already high crime problems. The massive numbers of people flooding our border is exponentially exacerbating the already overwhelming problem of homelessness. The U.S. has a process to immigrate and this should be the only open door to entering this country.

Q. What should Congress’ next steps be in dealing with climate issues?

When it comes to climate issues, many of the “cures are worse than the disease.” The mining necessary to obtain the required ore and minerals to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) batteries requires massive amounts of carbon fuels for the large earth movers that are required to do the mining.

In addition, the current power grid required to charge EV is not sufficient to keep up for the future demand of everyone driving EVs. The eventual disposal of EV batteries is destructive to our environment, which is also a problem for the disposal of worn out wind turbines and solar panels. Furthermore, both wind and solar power have negative impact on our environment and ultimately are relatively inefficient in keeping a sustainable supply of electricity to the nation’s power grid.

More can be done to make carbon fuel burning cleaner, meaning less pollution is emitted. Other sources of clean energy can be utilized, such as nuclear power and hydropower and even biofuel energy plants.

Khalid Jeffrey Jafri

Party: Republican

Occupation: Small business owner, farmer

Campaign website address: kjeffreyjafri.com

Did not respond to emailed questions.