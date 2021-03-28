Rep. Judy Chu concerned local officials won't designate Atlanta shootings a hate crime

Maria Arias
·1 min read
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that she was concerned that the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings, where six of the eight victims were Asian women, would not be charged with a hate crime.

Why it matters: While Georgia already has hate crimes laws in place, Chu is calling for a federal investigation led by the Department of Justice "to ensure that there are the resources necessary to provide the evidence to declare it a hate crime."

A potential DOJ investigation would include tracing the shooter's steps and interviewing sources in their native languages and looking at the suspect's social media history, Chu said.

  • Chu and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus traveled to Georgia this weekend to retrace the shooter's steps. “It becomes clear to us, all three spas were Asian spas where there was a certainty that if he shot into them he was going to kill Asian women.”

  • “It should not have to fall on the Department of Justice, but let me tell you that our whole hate crimes system in the United States is quite flawed,” Chu said.

  • Noose found hanging from tree outside a church near Capitol Hill

    St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., has a Black Lives Matter banner on the front of the building.

  • How to watch opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism

    Stephen Seals stood onstage waiting to be auctioned off. The scene, titled “What Holds the Future,” was Seals’ first scripted piece at Colonial Williamsburg, an immersive living-history museum in Williamsburg, Virginia, where costumed interpreters of history reenact scenes from the colonial past and portray figures from that period. As historic sites like Colonial Williamsburg are working to be more racially inclusive, many actor-interpreters of color say they appreciate the efforts.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Biden’s criticism of new voting law

    Republican Gov. Brian Kemp discusses the newly signed voting law in Georgia and the recovery effort after a tornado hit his state.

  • Federal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin Scam

    U.S. federal authorities are accusing an Instagram user of defrauding followers for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. What Happened: The accusations are against Jegara Igbara, who investigators say used the social media handle “Jay Mazini." A press release put out last week by the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York details the accusations and includes supporting statements from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service. Igbara allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of millions of dollars by promising to buy their Bitcoin “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value” and sending them fake screenshots of confirmed wire transfers. Igbara allegedly claimed that he was willing to pay above-market prices because the traditional Bitcoin exchanges were limiting how much Bitcoin he could purchase. Investigators say Igbara's Instagram account had nearly 1 million followers and he posted videos of himself handing out large amounts of cash to people as gifts. They say he also used his Twitter account to promote his scam. 'Buyer Beware': According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, Igbara never actually sent the money and stole at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from victims. “Igbara used his immense social media popularity to dupe his followers into selling him Bitcoin,” said Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Court documents detailing the experiences of several victims revealed that one person transferred approximately 54 Bitcoin to Igbara. The person only received $500,000 in payments of the $2.56 million promised, according to the documents. Igbara is said to have provided multiple, varying explanations for the failure of the wire transfers to arrive. “Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” said Jonathan Larsen, an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service. Igbara is being held by authorities on state charges in New Jersey, and his social media accounts have been deleted. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For MillionControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

    A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results is now playing a central role coordinating the Republican effort to tighten voting laws around the country. Cleta Mitchell, a longtime Republican lawyer and advocate for conservative causes, was among the Trump advisers on a January phone call in which Trump asked Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to declare him, and not Democrat Joe Biden, the winner of the battleground state. Now Mitchell has taken the helm of two separate efforts to push for tighter state voting laws and to fight Democratic efforts to expand access to the ballot at the federal level.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Post Sharp Gains; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Boosted by Xiaomi Electric Vehicle Partnership

    Australian shares climbed on Friday, lifted by miners and oil and gas explorers as commodity prices stabilized.

  • Climate change will help drive more migrants to the U.S. border in the future

    The influx of migrants to the U.S. southern border has taken over the news — and climate change, among other factors, ensures it won't be going away.Why it matters: The migration of tens of millions of people, exacerbated by a changing climate, will be one of the mega-trends of the 21st century. For both humanitarian and political reasons, wealthy countries like the U.S. will need to figure out a way to handle a flow of people that may never stop.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: During President Biden's first press conference Thursday, questions about the renewed flow of migrants — including unaccompanied minors — dominated the discussion.As my Axios colleague Stef Kight has reported, the administration "is struggling to keep up with a migration surge" as it tries to balance humanitarian and COVID-19 concerns with border security.While the current increase in migrants pales in comparison to the peak in 2019 under then-President Trump — and is likely due in part to a backlog of migrants unable to travel during the worst of the pandemic last year — the flow is expected to grow as the weather warms.The big picture: People make the difficult decision to leave their homes for many reasons, including conflict and crime, political persecution, and the simple desire for a better life.But a factor now — and even more so in the future — is the push of extreme weather and climate change, which will disproportionately affect the people living in the poorer, hot countries that are already a major source of migrants to the U.S. That means the U.S., as well as the rich nations of Europe and even countries like India, will likely face a permanent and likely growing flow of climate migrants that they and the international refugee system more broadly are ill-equipped to handle.By the numbers: The World Bank estimates that three regions — Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia — will generate 143 million more climate migrants by 2050.The catch: Most people displaced because of the effect of weather and climate first migrate not internationally, but to towns and cities in their own countries.But as Abrahm Lustgarten reported in a sweeping story for the New York Times and ProPublica last year, as migrants crowd ill-equipped urban areas, they "stretch infrastructure, resources and services to their limits," which becomes both a source of misery and push for international migration.A model produced for the piece projected that migration from Central America will rise every year regardless of climate change, but that in the most extreme warming scenarios, more than 30 million migrants would head toward the U.S. border over the next 30 years.Climate change is especially challenging because the international refugee system — which was built in the aftermath of World War II — was set up to address conflict and political persecution, which means that no legal framework exists for climate refugees. Migration from the worst-hit regions is arguably one of the most necessary aspects of any adaptation to climate change, yet it will run headlong into the political obstacles around border control.Flashback: Biden issued an executive order in February that calls for an examination of the international security implications of climate-related migration.Be smart: Climate change's precise role in migration is tangled up with more immediate factors, like security and economic well-being. But we know millions of people will want to migrate to the U.S. in the future — and that many of them will try to come regardless of border policies.A survey released this week by Gallup found more than a quarter of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean — 120 million people — say they would like to permanently move to another country. 42 million of them say they want to move to the U.S.Yes, but: Immigration is among the most politically divisive issues in the U.S., one that has repeatedly foiled efforts of presidents from both parties to find a solution.The bottom line: "Here are questions every leader should be able to answer regardless of their politics," Gallup chairman and CEO Jim Clifton wrote this week. "How many more people are coming to the southern border? And what is the plan?"The answers: Almost certainly many more. And we don't know.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mental health, not racism, caused water bottle incident on Cary greenway, police say

    Police said a jogger on a Cary greenway threw water bottles and insulted walkers due to a mental health crisis and not because of their races.

  • How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

    President Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million. Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." His salary as vice president was $230,700. With decades of political experience behind...

  • Letters to the Editor: Asian and Black Americans must unite against hate — along with everyone else

    Focusing on the need for Asians and Black Americans to find common cause misses the point: Everyone must unite against hate.

  • 'Be aware': The Pentagon's target list for extremist infiltrators — right and left

    An internal "training module" singles out a range of groups, ideologies and symbols seen as primary insider threats.

  • AOC leapt into the ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights and bathroom breaks, by sharing internal company memo

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday waded into an ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights.

  • The Week in ‘Wives: Halloween on RHOA , mom time on RHOD , and thinking pink on RHONJ

    The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on The Real Housewives.

  • 2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

    Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent amid a wave of high-profile and sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since the pandemic began. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments. At rally attended by more than 1,000 people in San Francisco's Civic Center, the city's police chief, Bill Scott, drew loud applause when he said, “Hate is the virus, and love is the vaccination.”

  • Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies.   • 10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing In Real Estate

    Investing in real estate can be both profitable and enjoyable. Whether you are hand-picking your primary residence or investing in a speculative or rental property, a lot of money can be made by astute investors. As of mid-March 2021, there are many macro- and microeconomic factors in play that could make buying real estate a risky endeavor.

  • Trump had an 'Apprentice'-like meeting with Ohio GOP Senate candidates at West Palm Beach golf club: report

    The four Republicans are set to run for Ohio's open Senate seat in 2022, which will be vacated by GOP Sen. Rob Portman at the end of his term.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Democrats sound the alarm over sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws

    Hours after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial new measure into law that tightens restrictions on voting, Democrats condemned it as a racially-targeted, brazen attempt to make sure Republicans can prevail in future elections.