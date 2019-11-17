Rep. Justin Amash turned on Trump. Will his Michigan district follow him — or turn on him?

If you want to understand how impeachment is being seen by actual Americans, there may be no better place to go than Grand Rapids, Mich.

In part that’s because the area around Grand Rapids, comprising Michigan’s Third Congressional District, is one of only about two dozen districts in the nation to vote for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In part it’s because the Third Congressional District, with its urban core, suburban sprawl and outlying rural farmland, neatly encapsulates the broader political geography of the state Trump won by the slimmest margin in 2016: just 10,704 votes.

But mostly it’s because the incumbent congressman, Rep. Justin Amash, has transformed himself into a living, breathing impeachment Rorschach Test.

Amash, a 39-year-old Palestinian-American, has always been independent with a lowercase “i.” Elected to Congress as a Republican in 2010 after earning the nickname “Mr. No” during his one term in the state legislature, the doctrinaire libertarian co-founded the House Freedom Caucus and continued to vote against new taxes and spending in Washington while also defying the GOP leadership on civil-liberties issues such as government surveillance and marijuana legalization. Those principled stands made him unpopular with his more establishment colleagues and kept him from ascending the Republican ranks and landing important committee assignments.

In July, however, after reading the Mueller Report, Amash became a bona fide, capital-“I” Independent. He tweeted that Trump had, in fact, “engaged in impeachable conduct” and wrote a Washington Post op-ed headlined “Our politics is in a partisan death spiral. That’s why I’m leaving the GOP.”

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., speaks with constituents at Common Ground, a coffee shop in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Evan Cobb for the Washington Post via Getty Images) More

Amash, elaborating on his thinking at a recent town hall, said the hallmark of a Republican used to be caring about the Constitution and the role of government, about economic freedom and individual liberty.

“Now, it’s how much do you support Trump?” he said. “That’s a dangerous place to be in our politics, where a man becomes more important than the ideas behind our country.”

And so Amash’s upcoming reelection contest has become the country’s premier case study in the politics of impeachment and the larger questions it raises about partisanship, polarization and the fate of Trump’s presidency. In both 2008 and 2016, the voters of Michigan’s Third Congressional District, and Michigan in general, supported overturning a status quo that has largely left the industrial Midwest behind, backing the first African-American president, a Democrat promising “hope and change,” followed by a sui generis Republican who promised to blow the entire system up.

But how deep does Michigan’s appetite for change run? Is there room in American politics for a conservative who doesn’t pledge allegiance to Trump? Will people who don’t necessarily agree with Amash on policy cross party lines to reward him for taking a principled stand? And what does all of this reveal about the mindset of swing voters in Michigan and elsewhere heading into 2020?

“Congressman Amash has really both reflected the independence of the region and of his district, and then to some extent has led to [that] independence,” says Doug Koopman, a political science professor at Calvin University in Grand Rapids. “His coalition has always been Republicans and some Democrats. And so when he leaves the Republican Party, that encourages even more people to think independently: ‘How am I going to vote?’ Here in Western Michigan, voters already are rethinking their loyalties.”

Doug Koopman. (Photo: Screengrab via Yahoo News Video) More