Rep. Kahle recognized by survivor group for work to improve crime victim compensation

State Rep. Bronna Kahle was recognized Thursday for being a voice for crime survivors at the Survivors Speak Michigan event at the state Capitol in Lansing.

The annual convention is hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national network of more than 90,000 crime survivors dedicated to elevating survivors’ voices to prioritize investments in prevention, treatment and trauma recovery, a news release said. More than 200 crime survivors and community leaders traveled to Lansing from across the state for the event.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by this group of incredibly brave and resilient individuals,” Kahle, R-Adrian, said in the release. “This group of survivors has worked hard to instigate positive changes to state law. It has been a blessing to have the opportunity to help deliver those changes in my role as a legislator.”

Legislation Kahle introduced this term would give crime victims who have endured mental or emotional injury the opportunity to access compensation, giving them the chance to fully heal, the release said. Her proposed amendment to the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Act would expand the people and expenses eligible for compensation under the act.

“I’ve listened to crime survivors from my local communities in Lenawee County and have learned about the destabilizing impact crime can have not just on the victim, but their entire family as well,” Kahle said after the House approved her bill in December. “I stand with crime survivors as we strive to get them the access to services they deserve through this plan.”

Her plan is part of a larger package of bills that support crime victims in Michigan. Kahle has been a supporter and advocate for the entire package.

Other bills in the plan:

Extend the timeframe to file a claim from one year to five years and allow a personal representative to make a claim on the victim’s behalf.

Increase the age by which a minor may make a claim for criminal sexual conduct from 19 to 28 years of age. Claims could be made beyond 28 years of age if good cause can be shown for the delay.

Allow for electronic submission of claims.

Remove the requirement to report a crime to police within 48 hours to be eligible for funding.

Require a claimant to repay an award for an expense covered under the act if they received payment from a person who committed the crime, insurance, or other public funds not including disability or death benefits paid to a police or corrections employee.

Kahle said she expects the governor to sign the bills into law after the Senate approves them in the coming days.

The legislator also helped introduce a House resolution on Tuesday declaring April 24-30, 2022, as Crime Victims Awareness Week in the state of Michigan.

