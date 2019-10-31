Rep. Katie Hill's last day in Congress will be Friday following resignation amid ethics investigation

WASHINGTON – Rep. Katie Hill’s last day on Capitol Hill will be Friday, her office said.

Hill, who represents California's 25th congressional district, announced that her final floor speech will be Thursday after the vote on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

She is a first-term Democratic congresswoman who was part of last year's historic, women-led wave in the midterm elections that recently resigned amid an ethics probe into an alleged sexual relationship with a congressional aide, which she denied.

Hill, however, did acknowledge a relationship with a campaign staffer who is not on her congressional staff and apologized, saying the relationship happened "despite my better judgment."

The allegation of Hill's relationship with one of her staffers was first published by conservative website RedState.com. The site also posted a nude photo purportedly of Hill with another person, along with a second allegation that Hill had a relationship with an unidentified campaign staffer.

“Resigning from Congress was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. But I could not allow myself to be a distraction from the constitutional crisis we are faced with and the critical work to fulfill our promises of quality healthcare, housing we can afford and a government that works for the people," Hill said. "I look forward to joining my colleagues tomorrow to give my final floor speech, and to working with them in other capacities in the future."

Three Republicans and one Democrat have declared their intentions to seek Hill’s seat. Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Robert Mueller probe, filed paperwork Tuesday to run, as well.

