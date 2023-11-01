Rep. Kay Granger announces she won't seek reelection
Granger, who was the first female mayor of Fort Worth, said she will finish out the rest of her term.
Granger, who was the first female mayor of Fort Worth, said she will finish out the rest of her term.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
The UAW's deals with Detroit's automakers have put pressure on non-union companies to raise pay to retain workers.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
Weleda Skin Food is my cold weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
Impractical? Probably. Expensive? Definitely. Pretty fantastic in every other way? Absolutely.
It was only a couple of weeks ago that LinkedIn was having a moment as a social platform, with business types gravitating to it as a stable and safer alternative to the unpredictability of the newly-named "X". You can use them to spruce up your feed; you can use AI tools to digest any linked articles, where you can use them write something smart on that article as you share it; and you can apply them to your job-hunting experience, typically when you send a response to a recruiter or if you're a recruiter reaching out to a candidate. Longer term, the plan will be to evaluate how these AI tools get used to weigh up how to expand them more.
YouTube has "launched a global effort" to prevent users from using ad blockers.
The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch. Regulators said Tuesday that they completed a safety review focused on how a Starship launch could affect public health and property.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Atari is set to buy preservation-focused developer Digital Eclipse in a deal worth up to $20 million. Atari says this acquisition will help "support its retro-focused growth strategy."
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
The 33-year-old skateboarder continues to reach new heights in a Red Bull TV documentary "Rolling Away."
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
'Perfect size for my countertop,' wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan — don't miss this piping hot Target sale.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Mitchell Evans leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).