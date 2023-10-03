House Democrats to vote in favor of removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with the media after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Democrats will vote in favor of removing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, according to a letter from minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to call for a vote Tuesday on whether he should be removed from the leadership post.

Democratic and Republican caucuses met behind closed doors Tuesday to weigh the consequences of unseating the California Republican. Democrats met for more than two hours, showing reluctance to save McCarthy's position, The New York Times reported.

Jeffries wrote that House Democrats have been "willing to find common ground," to move forward and govern, but have been met with resistance from "extreme" Republicans.

"It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican civil war," Jeffries said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair."

Rep. Matt Gaetz,R-Fla., filed a motion Monday to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker of the House. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

A vote on the resolution is expected Tuesday afternoon.

"Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy and why should they?" said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that if Democrats and five Republicans vote to remove him as House speaker he will likely lose. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to remove McCarthy as speaker on Monday. The motion was made after the House passed a resolution to avert a government shutdown for at least 45 days.

McCarthy later posted a short response to the motion on X: "Bring it on."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., shared a video of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., placing the blame for a potential government shutdown on Democrats. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, McCarthy said Gaetz's motion is in retaliation for an ethics complaint against him that McCarthy denies filing.

"I have nothing to do with it. He wants me to try to wipe that away," McCarthy said. "And you know what? If some way I lose my job because I uphold the law [and the] continuity of government, so be it."

McCarthy's allies in the GOP have similarly stated that Gaetz is seeking "personal and political gain."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., is among several reportedly considering a move to table the motion to vacate the speaker position.

McCarthy would likely need at least some votes from Democrats to hold onto the speakership, saying Monday that if Democrats and five Republicans vote to remove him he will likely lose.