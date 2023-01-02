Rep. Kevin McCarthy vows 'accountability is coming' before vote for new House speaker
Ahead of a vote for House speaker, here are four things to know about Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy made several concessions to his conservative critics in an attempt to salvage his bid for speaker of the House on Sunday.
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) predicted on Monday that a “true” conservative would emerge to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker and doubled down on a promise to vote against McCarthy one day ahead of the leadership election. “I think you’ll see on the second ballot an increasing number…
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich (Ga.) slammed GOP lawmakers who said they plan to oppose Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his bid for Speaker, calling the conservatives holding out against McCarthy “kamikazes” trying to “sink the whole Republican Party.” Gingrich, who served as Speaker from 1995 to 1999, said on Fox News on Monday…
Eva Guzman's expenses have swelled, but she feels comfortable financially thanks to the savings she and her late husband stockpiled for a rainy day. It was difficult to raise her own four children, Guzman said, but she and her husband were able to manage. “It’s really gotten worse in this age for a lot of people,” said Guzman, who identifies as a conservative and blames President Joe Biden for inflation and economic instability.
Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters died at the age of 93.
Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin stunned second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the season-opening Adelaide International on Monday as Novak Djokovic was given a hero's welcome in a rare doubles appearance.
Nine House conservatives expressed doubts about electing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker of the House, calling for a “radical departure from the status quo” ahead of the Tuesday floor vote. In a Sunday letter obtained by The Hill, Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) led seven other hard-line Republican…
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) on Monday called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “part of the swamp cartel” and vowed to not support McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker ahead of the vote tomorrow. Good told Fox News’s Griff Jenkins on “Fox & Friends” that he plans to follow the will of his constituents, hundreds of…
As Rafael Nadal opened a season with back-to-back defeats for the first time, analysts identified a worrying problem with his serve.
In 2023, I predict Elon Musk destroys Twitter, Kanye West (still) won't shut up and everyone learns to not like Ron DeSantis.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy promised to build an 'economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom.'
Donald Trump said the GOP's lackluster 2022 midterm results weren't his fault. He blamed anti-abortion supporters for failing to campaign hard enough.
A fifth straight defeat on Sunday eliminated the Jets from the postseason following a promising 6-3 start.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attacked Republicans for opposing Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker on Monday, saying they were throwing the GOP conference into "chaos."
Aniston and Sandler's upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 is set to release in February
The first event of 2023 is just eight weeks away, and some questions need answers.
The box score doesn't tell the true story of 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa's afternoon in Las Vegas.
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The battle for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination is guaranteed to be fierce. President Biden may have had a…
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said having Republicans in the majority will change the direction of the country. The new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3.
Dry Tortugas National Park announced it would close on Monday after multiple migrant landings throughout the region over the past couple days shut down operations at the park. A statement released by the park says it will "temporarily close to public access while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park over the past couple of days." A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard would not confirm if the National Park's estimate of how many migrants arrived is accurate, but said the Homeland Security Task Force is currently rescuing several migrants from uninhabited islands in the park.