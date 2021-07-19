​Rep. Kidwell’s ‘Freedom Caucus’ wants to limit the freedoms that NC voters now enjoy

Freedom caucus?

The N.C. GOP’s ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, led by Rep. Keith Kidwell, is in the news because of its desire to audit voting machines. That Freedom Caucus name deliberately confuses the unwary as to its objectives, and they aren’t about, “freedom.”

We already enjoy considerable freedom in this country. However, some election results didn’t please the ultra-conservatives, and in several states voting law changes are being proposed and enacted which will reduce the election participation freedom of many.

Ultra-conservative authoritarian leaders have come to power in Hungary, Poland, Iran, and Turkey. They have entrenched themselves in office by controlling the election process to assure that they cannot be voted out. So much for the people’s, “freedom,” in those countries.

Maintaining the freedoms we now enjoy will be enhanced by denying governing power to the (Anti-) Freedom Caucus ultra-conservatives and their cohorts.

Thomas McKee, Cary

NC GOP caucus

The N&O’s coverage of attempts by Sen. Phil Berger and other Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly to quash teaching of Critical Race Theory has left out important context. Namely, this is the same GOP caucus that adopted a voter ID law and Congressional districts that federal courts found to be purposefully racist.

This is where N.C. Republicans are coming from on matters regarding race. It should be part of every report about legislation that could affect Blacks or other minorities.

Christopher E. Nelson, Clayton

Banning CRT

Regarding “Will NC schools banning Critical Race Theory lead to ‘witch hunts’ of teachers?” (July 17):

So Dale Lands, co-founder of the group Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government, told the Johnston County school board, “We don’t need dictatorship training and morals and social theory taught to our kids.”

Hmmm. Then should we also eliminating health and sex education classes? All history courses based on facts? Finance courses? Civics? How about literature and media studies? Wait, don’t forget all courses taught by feminists. Those are rich sources for banning.

Sen. Joe McCarthy tried that last century, followed by demagogue politicians, religious fanatics, right-wing media outlets, and some religious leaders today. Hey, it works in Afghanistan!

Karen Wiebe, Raleigh

UNC governance

The article “New leaders will weigh in on future of NC higher education,” (July 19) lends credence to the old adage that it’s not what you know, but who you know. It’s well past time to invoke a more recent catchphrase and “drain the swamp” of the good-old-boy system governing our universities.

Robert Grove, Raleigh

Hussman is right

I read Walter Hussman Jr.’s “Statement of Core Values” in the July 16 News and Observer and I believe it should be the “code of ethics” for all journalism. I am a senior citizen and retired military officer who served our country on active duty for 33 years. I am not a journalist, attorney or politician. I have an earned post-graduate degree, but not from UNC. I am a born and bred Tar Heel. I am appalled that some journalism faculty members object to this treatise by Hussman. My unsolicited suggestion to the UNC School of Journalism is your faculty is sorely in need of some house cleaning.

Robert H. Edens, Sanford

Waste of money

Regarding “NC announces second $1M, other vaccine lottery winners,” (July 16) and related articles:

North Carolina has just awarded its second $1 million lottery prize to a single fortunate citizen who had taken the COVID vaccine.

To date, it appears that this healthy carrot offered by the state has not increased new vaccinations appreciably.

Perhaps the governor should have offered the same prize dollar totals to a broader population. To wit: Lowering the dollar award to $50,000 to 20 people; $25,000 to 40 people ; or $10,000 to 100 people. That appears to be much fairer to all that were vaccinated.

Or, the governor should have considered that the entire lottery proposal was a poor idea, didn’t produce the desired results, and is a waste of the state’s money.

Franklin Smith, Raleigh