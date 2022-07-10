Rep. Kinzinger on Cipollone testimony: There wasn't 'any contradiction of what anybody said' to the Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Pat Cipollone's testimony didn't refute "what anybody said" to Jan. 6 panel.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson.

A Jan. 6 rep said Cipollone reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," per CBS.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said attorney Pat Cipollone's recent testimony did not contradict "what anybody said" to the House January 6 committee in earlier depositions.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel last week following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aid to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Kinzinger, a Republican on the committee, told ABC News "This Week" on Sunday that the panel "went through a lot" during its interview with Cipollone.

"It was an eight-hour interview. We went through a lot of stuff," Kinzinger said. "But at no point was there any contradiction of what anybody said. But the rest I'll have to leave to the presentation for the committee."

ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked why the committee "didn't ask Mr. Cipollone to corroborate the specifics of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony."

"First off, we're not going to bring somebody in and just sit around and ask them about what other people said, too. We're getting their information, their front, position," Kinzinger said. "And I think it's very clear, you'll see over the next couple of hearings a little of what he said."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another member of the committee, previously said Cipollone "did not contradict" the testimony of previous witnesses, and a spokesperson for the committee told CBS News that Cipollone provided "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct."

In her testimony, Hutchinson said that Cipollone warned Trump would be charged with "every crime imaginable" if he went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cipollone, who gave an informal interview to the committee in April, was reported to have expressed concerns about then-President Donald Trump's actions around the January 6 riot.

