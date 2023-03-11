Rep. Lauren Boebert announces that she is becoming a grandmother at 36, praises high rural teen birth rates that 'value life'

Colodaro Rep. Lauren Boebert gained 18,679 follower in the 24 hours before Elon Musk took over Twitter. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert revealed that her 17-year-old son Tyler is about to have a son in April.

She praised high rural teen birth rates as evidence that these communities "value life."

Boebert herself dropped out of high school to have her first child as a teenager.

Rep. Lauren Boebert revealed that her 17-year-old son Tyler is about to have a son in April, which will make her a grandmother at 36.

The Colorado Republican praised the high rural teen birth rates as she said it was evidence these communities "value life."

"I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that not only am I a mom of four boys but come April, I will be a 'gigi' to a brand new grandson," Boebert said while speaking Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event earlier this week.

She said that she and her husband Jayson "are so excited to welcome this new life into our family."

Boebert dropped out of high school to have her first child when she was a teenager and later got her GED in 2020.

"Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?'" Boebert said.

"I said, 'Yes, I did.' And he said, 'Well, then it's hereditary,'" she said jokingly.

The virulently anti-abortion Republican said that when she found out that her son's girlfriend was pregnant, her main concern was whether they would "choose life."

"There's something special about rural conservative communities — they value life. If you look at teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation, well, they're the same in rural and urban areas," Boebert said.

"However, abortion rates are higher in urban areas, and teen mom rates are higher in rural conservative areas because we understand the preciousness of the life that is about to be born."

Since 2007, the teen birth rate has dropped by about half nationwide and in urban counties, compared with falling by a little more than a third in rural counties, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PBS reported.

Boebert said that she and her husband will do everything to support her son and girlfriend and "make sure that they are amazing parents, that they have the love and support that they need."

