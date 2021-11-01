Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Campaign Gets The State She Represents Wrong

The campaign of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) mistakenly identified her as a representative of Utah in a report submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

“Thanks for reaching out,” a spokesperson for Boebert, Jake Settle, said in response to an inquiry about the report from Forbes, which first reported on the filing. “I flagged this for our team!”

An earlier version of the report for the campaign’s third quarter of 2021, filed Oct. 15, listed Boebert’s state as Colorado. A revised version was filed Thursday and changed the state and district from Colorado 03 to Utah 03, among other amendments. Following Forbes’ report, the filing was edited again on Friday to say Colorado.

Since her election to the House of Representatives last year, Boebert, a gun-rights advocate and Donald Trump disciple, has routinely made headlines for spreading conspiracy theories, vaccine skepticism and bigotry, and for her tendency to self-own, usually when attacking others.

She was named in a Rolling Stone report last week as one of multiple Republican members of Congress who communicated with organizers of the Jan. 6 attack in the weeks before the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Boebert has denied any involvement.

Twitter critics did not let the error slide.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.