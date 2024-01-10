Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested, charged after altercation at Colorado restaurant

The former husband of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested on a series of charges just days after the former couple’s involvement in a public spat at a Colorado restaurant.

Jayson Boebert was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked on six counts, including prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He has since been released, according to Garfield County jail records cited by CBS. His total bond was set at $2,500.

The charges against Jayson stem from an altercation with his politician ex-wife, which unfolded on Saturday at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt. Authorities have provided few details about what occurred between the two, but Jayson told the Denver Post he called police the following morning, telling them he did not wish to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he added. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

According to CBS, he also claimed to be the victim of domestic violence. In a series of texts allegedly sent to American Muckrakers — a super PAC working to oust Boebert from office — Jayson claimed the congresswoman twice hit him in the face.

In response, Boebert’s campaign released a statement in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.”

She added: “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Authorities previously said the exchange was under investigation and that they’d planned to interview witnesses as well as review any footage taken inside the restaurant.

The Miner’s Claim said in a statement on Monday that it was cooperating with the investigation.

“Since the beginning, the Miner’s Claim has fully cooperated with law enforcement and intends to continue until this matter is resolved,” it said.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert married in 2005. They share four sons and one grandchild.

Lauren, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences, in April. The divorce was finalized in October.

The month prior, Boebert caught significant blowback after she denied vaping and engaging in inappropriate conduct with a new love interest during a musical adaptation of “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Both she and her date were forced to leave the September performance.

She switched districts shortly thereafter, announcing she would not run for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District where she faced a challenging primary and general election rivals. Instead, Boebert revealed her run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on the Eastern Plains. She’s vying for the seat currently held by retiring Rep. Ken Buck.

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” Boebert said in a video announcing the move last month. “I had never been in politics before and I’d never been through a divorce — something I never intended to go through. I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them.”