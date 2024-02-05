Rep. Lauren Boebert Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

The congresswoman asked for the order on Friday, and it was quickly granted, according to The Colorado Sun.

When filing the order, Lauren Boebert alleged that her ex-husband engaged in various acts between 2022 up to Friday, such calling her names, harassing her on the phone and “abusing children in household.”

In fact, she filed the order after an alleged incident of “threat by damage to property” that included a police response.

The order also protects three of the former couple’s four sons.

The Colorado Sun confirmed Friday’s incident with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and said it happened while the congresswoman was attempting to get some items she left at the home she previously shared with Jason.

HuffPost reached out to Lauren Boebert for comment, but no one immediately responded.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert announced last May they were getting divorced after nearly 18 years. Since then, they have had their challenges.

For instance, after the divorce was announced, Jayson Boebert was accused of threatening the process server trying to serve him divorce papers, though his ex-wife denied that happened.

Last month, he was arrested “for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct” in connection with an incident between the couple at a local restaurant.

Lauren has had her own issues as well. In September, she made the wrong kind of publicity when a video captured her groping her date and vaping during a stage performance of “Beetlejuice.”

