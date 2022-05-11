Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lauren Boebert
    American politician (1986-)

Be careful what you wish for.

Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) ranted Tuesday on the House floor about the alleged censorship of conservatives, railing against the government’s new disinformation governance board.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker received a surprising response when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) later took to the floor.

Raskin said Democrats actually wanted Boebert to be able to speak freely so that voters could see exactly what she is like and stands for.

“Unlike some of our colleagues on the other side, we’re not interested in censoring other people’s speech,” Raskin told the chamber. “We want the whole world to see how the gentlelady from Colorado speaks, in public, as a member of Congress. We want everyone to look at that.”

Watch the clip here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eurovision 2022: Ukraine presumed favourites after qualifying for final

    Kalush Orchestra, who are tipped to win the song contest, secured an easy victory in the first semi-final.

  • Utah Rep. Travis Seegmiller announces plans to resign months ahead of 2022 election

    Rep. Travis Seegmiller, who has been in office since 2018 is resigning from the legislature later this year.

  • Singapore man stole over $52,000 from sick girlfriend, pretended to pay for treatment

    A man who moved in with his severely ill girlfriend to care for her stole more than $52,000 of her savings instead.

  • Central Mass. microgrid among first in Mass. to combine solar, DC fast EV charging

    Customers stopping at the Alltown Fresh service station in Ayer can bank on the lights staying on during local power outages thanks to an innovative microgrid linking solar energy, battery storage and a DC fast charging station for electric vehicles.

  • Trump’s ‘Temporary’ Tax Rules May Stick Around

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017 included a number of temporary and delayed provisions that helped limit the official cost of the package to $1.5 trillion over 10 years, but critics warned from the start that those provisions were mere gimmicks that lawmakers had no intention of extending when the time came. Now, five years later, Congress is debating one of those provisions, which affects the way corporate research and development costs are treated in

  • Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance

    Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers. Carvana, which sells online and delivers used vehicles to buyers, says the laid-off workers will come from operational groups.

  • Trump repeatedly asked if China had secret ‘hurricane gun’ and if US could retaliate, report says

    ‘I did not get the sense he was joking at all,’ insider tells Rolling Stone magazine

  • Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor killed in Colombia

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Marcelo Pecci, a Paraguayan prosecutor known for his work in fighting organized crime, was killed on the Colombian tourism island of Baru on Tuesday, authorities from both countries said. Pecci and his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, were on their honeymoon at a resort near the Caribbean city of Cartagena. Aguilera told Paraguayan media the couple were approached by two men on a private beach connected to their hotel before her husband was shot.

  • 'I quit the Wagner group after the Kremlin sent me to Syria – here's why'

    The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army.

  • TikToker shares the ‘insane’ way she allegedly found out her rent was doubling

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing an alleged email she received from her leasing company. The post TikToker shares the ‘insane’ way she allegedly found out her rent was doubling appeared first on In The Know.

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden and condemns Trump in newly released audio recorded during Jan. 6 insurrection

    Graham’s views today on Biden, Trump and January 6 stand in stark contrast to what he had to say while the insurrection was going on.

  • A potential successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has quietly stopped trading stocks as her colleagues debate whether to ban lawmakers from playing the market

    Rep. Katherine Clark is the assistant speaker of the US House and a potential candidate to succeed Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader.

  • Man convicted of murdering his wife after evidence found on her Fitbit

    Dabate was allegedly having an affair with another women who was pregnant at the time of murder

  • US House approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

    The House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request. Every voting Democrat and nearly 3 out of 4 Republicans backed the measure. (May 11)

  • Trump endorses Rep. Hal Rogers, dean of the House

    Former President Trump announced on Tuesday he would endorse Republican Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.), the dean of the House as its longest-serving member and one who voted against impeaching Trump twice. Rogers joins a long list of GOP House lawmakers who voted against impeaching the former president, the first time on charges of abuse of…

  • U.S. House passes $40 bln funding for Ukraine

    STORY: The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with every 'no' vote coming from Republicans. The measure now heads to the Senate, which is expected to act quickly.Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the bill would provide "much needed emergency security, economic and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was "about democracy versus a dictatorship", and that Congress should be proud for taking action when the opportunity arose. The lawmakers approved the bill with an increase in funding for Ukraine to $40.1 billion from the $33 billion President Joe Biden had requested two weeks ago. Biden had also called on Congress to move quickly so he could sign the bill into law before existing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May.The Republicans who opposed the bill say Democrats were acting hastily and sending too much U.S. taxpayer money abroad. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to get through the Senate.

  • U.S. House Passes $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill

    The U.S. House&nbsp;of Representatives&nbsp;passed a more than $40 billion emergency Ukraine spending bill that funds new weapons and provides economic assistance. The legislation now heads to the Senate where approval is likely next week.&nbsp;Rishaad Salamat reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Donald Trump endorses Kentucky's GOP House members — even former foe Thomas Massie

    U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie upset former President Donald Trump in March 2020 over a vote, but it looks like he isn't holding a grudge.

  • House votes to let aides unionize, bargain collectively

    The House approved a resolution Tuesday that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a move that proponents say would enhance the ability of aides from low-and-middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing costs. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., sponsored the resolution. “You don't want only children of the privileged to be able to work here because somehow their family can support them," Levin said.