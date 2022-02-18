Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry
Twitter users cringed at, ridiculed and ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in equal measure for her latest tweet attacking President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”
I identify as non-Bidenary.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 17, 2022
Some critics reworked the line to mock the controversial lawmaker.
Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments, had made a bold admission about genders.
Didn't think the one joke could be more cringe https://t.co/4R0lJ8XdmH
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) February 18, 2022
More like non-brainery. https://t.co/TxlYitjKub
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) February 18, 2022
Speaking as an actual nonbinary person who hates Biden for better reasons than you: this is about as funny as a UTI. https://t.co/O9U6W6CDmc
— Damian 🖤 (@aanarkissed) February 18, 2022
So you're saying there are more than two genders?
— @𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) February 17, 2022
Don't quit your day job, oh wait you never started your day job.
— 🇺🇸 Joe Colorado 🇺🇸 (@COFightsBack) February 17, 2022
Also as non-smartary.
— George T. Berish (@g_berish) February 17, 2022
You misspelled non-intelligent
— Diana - Original GenX Book Nerd )0( (@D0mina_Diana) February 17, 2022
I’m sure that sounded much better in your head, where the acoustics are amazing.
— Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) February 17, 2022
Glad to see a Republican finally accepting xenogenders 👏 👏 👏 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/Qfs0mApMqe
— Frosst (@realFrosst) February 18, 2022
Yes folks, THIS is from a member of Congress - who we pay $174k yearly Salary - and NOT from a teenage girl texting with her friends.
— Erich Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) February 17, 2022
I identify as non-bigoted. https://t.co/MCDFhsuqXM
— Marina Zimmerman for Congress (@Marina4Colorado) February 18, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.