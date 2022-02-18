Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

Twitter users cringed at, ridiculed and ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in equal measure for her latest tweet attacking President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”

I identify as non-Bidenary. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 17, 2022

Some critics reworked the line to mock the controversial lawmaker.

Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments, had made a bold admission about genders.

Didn't think the one joke could be more cringe https://t.co/4R0lJ8XdmH — The Serfs (@theserfstv) February 18, 2022

More like non-brainery. https://t.co/TxlYitjKub — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) February 18, 2022

Speaking as an actual nonbinary person who hates Biden for better reasons than you: this is about as funny as a UTI. https://t.co/O9U6W6CDmc — Damian 🖤 (@aanarkissed) February 18, 2022

So you're saying there are more than two genders? — @𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) February 17, 2022

Don't quit your day job, oh wait you never started your day job. — 🇺🇸 Joe Colorado 🇺🇸 (@COFightsBack) February 17, 2022

Also as non-smartary. — George T. Berish (@g_berish) February 17, 2022

You misspelled non-intelligent — Diana - Original GenX Book Nerd )0( (@D0mina_Diana) February 17, 2022

I’m sure that sounded much better in your head, where the acoustics are amazing. — Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) February 17, 2022

Glad to see a Republican finally accepting xenogenders 👏 👏 👏 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/Qfs0mApMqe — Frosst (@realFrosst) February 18, 2022

Yes folks, THIS is from a member of Congress - who we pay $174k yearly Salary - and NOT from a teenage girl texting with her friends. — Erich Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) February 17, 2022

I identify as non-bigoted. https://t.co/MCDFhsuqXM — Marina Zimmerman for Congress (@Marina4Colorado) February 18, 2022

