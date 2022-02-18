  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lauren Boebert
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Twitter users cringed at, ridiculed and ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in equal measure for her latest tweet attacking President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”

Some critics reworked the line to mock the controversial lawmaker.

Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments, had made a bold admission about genders.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories