Rep. Lauren Boebert Lists What Patriots Should Be Willing To Do And... It’s Something

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew criticism for her rallying cry to so-called “patriots” during an event in Texas this week.

Donald Trump-loving Boebert called for “boldness” from the audience as she listed what she — and they — would and should be prepared to do in the name of what she claimed was patriotism.

“I will do what’s right. I don’t care if it costs me an election,” Boebert boasted. “I don’t care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane.”

“I will do what’s right and answer the call because without righteous men and women, without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children’s children will not benefit the blessings of America,” she added.

Lauren Boebert said “our children and our children’s children will not benefit the blessing of America” unless patriots are bold enough to not care about a flight attendant kicking them off a plane. pic.twitter.com/NvS8KHIPbs — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 27, 2023

Critics on Twitter ripped the congresswoman’s comments as “unhinged” and slammed her encouragement to act up on flights as irresponsible.

Boebert’s 2024 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, meanwhile, noted his rival was not in her home state nor in D.C. amid debt ceiling negotiations.

She's not in Colorado, and looks like she slipped out of DC and the debt ceiling negotiations to hang out in Texas.#WheresBoebert#AllHatNoCattlehttps://t.co/nnBDjmnoOW — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) April 27, 2023

Lauren Boebert screamed her head off telling her MAGA "patriots" to "take a stand" and be "bold" with flight attendants, even if it means getting kicked off a plane.



Violence seems to be OK with this fool.



Take note @SpeakerMcCarthy



Unless you are OK with this behavior ?

. — Bob 🟧 (@bsames) April 27, 2023

@laurenboebert encouraging passengers to put airline flights at risk. https://t.co/4SICDTr14u — Shoshanna Memed (@ShoshannaMemedc) April 27, 2023

So she’s advocating for interfering with the flight crew? Yes do that and get banned for life from that airline and maybe go to jail. 😂😂😂😂 — Rollin’ Trashcan (@R2FU1) April 27, 2023

By bold patriots I assume she means annoying dicks like the ones who are rotting in a jail cell because of their bold patriotism of January 6th. https://t.co/m4CzAv8M7a — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) April 27, 2023

