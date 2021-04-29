Rep. Lauren Boebert produced a space blanket and covered her lap with it during Biden's address to Congress

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
GettyImages 1232584310
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) looks at her phone as US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert unfurled a space blanket during President Biden's speech to Congress Wednesday.

  • The Republican lawmaker was photographed wearing the blanket over her lap while using her phone.

  • Boebert also live-tweeted the address from inside the House chamber, hurling criticism at Biden.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado took a unique approach to maximizing comfort during President Joe Biden's hour-long address to Congress Wednesday night.

She unpacked what appeared to be a space blanket about halfway through the address and laid the mylar sheet over her lap. Photos from the evening show Boebert using her phone while covered by the blanket and her Twitter account shows she tweeted more than 25 times during Biden's address.

Matt Fuller, a politics reporter at The Daily Beast who was inside the chamber, tweeted that Boebert "sort of loudly opened" the blanket, then "shook it free so that everyone could hear it in the chamber," before draping it across her lap.

The freshman lawmaker's behavior during the speech raised eyebrows on a number of occasions - from live-tweeting vitriol at Biden from inside the House chamber to refusing to rise during a standing ovation for first lady Jill Biden.

Boebert, who has made a name for herself as a pro-gun right-wing ideologue during her short time in the House of Representatives, visibly shook her head several times when Biden's speech turned toward gun control in the latter half of the address.

The Republican lawmaker also refused to stand when Biden suggested lowering prescription costs for Americans - a rare moment that drew a standing ovation from members of both parties.

A spokesperson for Boebert seemed to suggest the space blanket was commentary on immigration and the US border.

"President Biden did not address or bring attention to the crisis at our southern border. So Rep. Boebert did," Ben Stout, Boerbet's communications director told Insider.

In a statement to Insider, Boebert criticized Biden's speech, calling him a "left-wing extremist" and saying he "didn't talk about the things that the American people needed him to address."

"My reaction to the speech can be summed up in four words: I miss President Trump," Boebert said.

