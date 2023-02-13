Rep. Lauren Boebert raged against historic performance of 'Black national anthem' at the Super Bowl

Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to object to Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. NFL / Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters / Insider

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The hymn is known as the Black national anthem and was sung alongside "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Rep. Lauren Boebert didn't approve, suggesting the hymn is divisive.

Rep. Lauren Boebert railed against "wokeness" after a song known as the Black national anthem was performed live and on-field at the Super Bowl on Sunday for the very first time.

The far-right Colorado lawmaker said in a tweet that the NFL was trying to "divide" the country, in an apparent reference to actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM," she wrote. "Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness."

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" was written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, and later used as a rallying cry for Black Americans during the Civil Rights era.

Its lyrics call for strength, unity, and faith in God following the abolition of slavery.

Though the song has been incorporated into Super Bowl celebrations since 2021, Ralph's performance on Sunday was the first live on-field performance of the song at the event.

It came ahead of Chris Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Following Ralph's performance, the exhilarated singer posted a video to Twitter thanking all those who sang along, emphasizing the song's call for unity "at a time when we all need to come together."

"I'm feeling so good," she said.

—sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) February 13, 2023

Explaining the song's history and meaning, Ralph also made a reference to commenters who echoed Boebert's sentiments, saying: "I thank everybody for understanding it. Some never will, but some always will get it. God bless us all in unity."

Earlier, Ralph said at a press conference that the NFL's decision over the performance signaled a move "to represent all people," according to Vulture.

Ahead of the performance, Ralph also told Insider's Kirsten Acuna that she had been listening to the song repeatedly in preparation.

Boebert wasn't the only one to appear to take offense.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also complained about "wokeness" at the Super Bowl, seemingly alluding to the choice to include "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

—Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 12, 2023

In 2022, a proposal to make "Lift Every Voice and Sing" the US national hymn — as a parallel to the anthem — was rejected by both Greene and Florida Republican Matt Gaetz.

"I am not a racist!" Greene said on Gaetz' podcast at the time, as Raw Story reported. But, she said, the move would "erode the meaning and significance of our national anthem."

