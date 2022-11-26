Rep. Lauren Boebert says 'blame game' needs to end after critics point to her anti-LGBTQ comments following Club Q shooting

Rep. Lauren Boebert is backing a bridge project in Colorado. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert says that she is being blamed by the left for the recent wave of mass shootings.

"It has to come to an end, this blame game," Boebert told OAN.

Her remarks come after she was blasted for LGBTQ rhetoric following the Colorado Springs shooting.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert says she's been blamed for the recent tragedy in Colorado Springs — and other mass shootings — after her anti-LGBTQ comments resurfaced and her pro-gun stance.

During an appearance on OAN, a right-wing media organization, Boebert said she's been accused of "just about every mass shooting" by "the left," according to The Independent.

"Whether it's Uvalde, or the King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colorado, or the Buffalo, New York shooting. Or even Paul Pelosi getting hammered," she said.

Per the outlet, the congresswoman continued: "It has to come to an end, this blame game. You know, I think the left is pissed that I won my election, and so they're trying to find something to go after me about. I expressed my concern for the families, for the victims, and the way that they came after me is absolutely disgusting."

Following the Club Q shooting, where five people were killed, and 25 others were injured, Boebert issued a statement sending prayers to the victims, calling the shooting "absolutely awful." She added, "this lawless violence needs to end and end quickly."

The Colorado lawmaker, who has taken a stance against civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community, was met with pushback, including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety law," AOC tweeted."You don't get to "thoughts and prayers" your way out of this. Look inward and change."

Advocates pointed out that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from right-wing politicians has been harmful to the community.

"When an entire group of people is dehumanized by elected officials and faith leaders for political gain or to gain influence, there are repercussions," Bruce Parker, the deputy director of the Colorado non-profit Out Boulder County, told Insider's Natalie Musumeci. "Those people with their rhetoric and their hateful legislation attacks on LGBTQ people put targets on our backs."

Read the original article on Insider