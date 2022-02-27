Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

As everyday Ukrainian people take up arms against Russian invaders in a desperate bid to hang onto their democracy, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Sunday compared their situation to protesting truckers in Canada who didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I pray for Ukraine and I wish them the best. They have a great president right now who has really said clearly, ‘Live free or die.’ He said, ‘I don’t need a ride, give me ammunition. The fight is right here,’” Boebert said in an interview with Fox News personalities Kayleigh McEnany and Pete Hegseth at the Conservative Political Action Conference that aired on the Fox Nation streaming service.

“But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and need to be liberated and we need that right here at home as well.”

Lauren Boebert told Fox Nation at CPAC that Canada needs to be "liberated" along with Ukraine.



"We also have neighbors to the north who need freedom." pic.twitter.com/dymrCTRcxp — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) February 27, 2022

The gun-obsessed, extremist lawmaker had been referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal of a U.S. offer to be evacuated from Kyiv, as Russian troops continued to press into the capital in an unprovoked attack that has shocked the world.

Zelenskyy has vowed to defend the country with its citizens, saying, “We are not putting down arms.”

The city’s residents have sheltered in underground bunkers and subway stations and accepted weapons from the government to join the fight in the streets as Russian airstrikes rain down on the capital and other cities.

Boebert made the outrageous comments after Hegseth brought up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and called him an “autocrat” because he quashed anti-vaccine protests that had paralyzed international supply chains for weeks.

Story continues

The demonstrators were against vaccine mandates and an assortment of other measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Boebert claimed President Joe Biden is “jealous” of the control that “tyrant Trudeau” has, adding that the Ukraine crisis is “all because of weakness in America.”

She did not mention the actual cause of the Ukraine crisis, Russia’s authoritarian president, Vladimir Putin.

Boebert is notorious for making hateful, bigoted and false statements with potentially dangerous repercussions. On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol to try and overturn a democratic election, she tweeted, “Today is 1776.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...