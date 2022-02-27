  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lauren Boebert
    American politician

As everyday Ukrainian people take up arms against Russian invaders in a desperate bid to hang onto their democracy, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Sunday compared their situation to protesting truckers in Canada who didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I pray for Ukraine and I wish them the best. They have a great president right now who has really said clearly, ‘Live free or die.’ He said, ‘I don’t need a ride, give me ammunition. The fight is right here,’” Boebert said in an interview with Fox News personalities Kayleigh McEnany and Pete Hegseth at the Conservative Political Action Conference that aired on the Fox Nation streaming service.

“But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and need to be liberated and we need that right here at home as well.”

The gun-obsessed, extremist lawmaker had been referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal of a U.S. offer to be evacuated from Kyiv, as Russian troops continued to press into the capital in an unprovoked attack that has shocked the world.

Zelenskyy has vowed to defend the country with its citizens, saying, “We are not putting down arms.”

The city’s residents have sheltered in underground bunkers and subway stations and accepted weapons from the government to join the fight in the streets as Russian airstrikes rain down on the capital and other cities.

Boebert made the outrageous comments after Hegseth brought up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and called him an “autocrat” because he quashed anti-vaccine protests that had paralyzed international supply chains for weeks.

The demonstrators were against vaccine mandates and an assortment of other measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Boebert claimed President Joe Biden is “jealous” of the control that “tyrant Trudeau” has, adding that the Ukraine crisis is “all because of weakness in America.”

She did not mention the actual cause of the Ukraine crisis, Russia’s authoritarian president, Vladimir Putin.

Boebert is notorious for making hateful, bigoted and false statements with potentially dangerous repercussions. On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol to try and overturn a democratic election, she tweeted, “Today is 1776.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops storm towards Ukraine capital

    Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground (Feb. 26)

  • Ukraine military says it repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base

    Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    British oil giant said it would exit its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while UPS and FedEx halted deliveries in Russia, and Norway's Sovereign Wealth fund set plans to divest.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Pompeo slams Taylor-Greene for 'playing footsie' with 'anti-Semitic neo-Nazis'

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday for "playing footsie" with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who hosted a conference she attended on Friday. "Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I've defended for decades. Representative Taylor-Greene playing footsie with Nick Fuentes and his splinter movement is shameful," Pompeo tweeted.On Friday,...

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson endorsed by Republican legal heavyweight

    Judge Thomas R. Griffith, a retired Bush appointee to the D.C. Circuit of Appeals, endorsed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court in a letter written to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Jackson's nomination kicks off a monthlong process to confirm what would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court. The Biden administration has been trying to court Republican votes in the 50-50 Senate, with uncertain suc

  • Belarus referendum approves proposal to renounce non-nuclear status - agencies

    The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2% of those who took part voted in favor. The result came as little surprise, given the tightly controlled rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Olympic skier receives medal on appeal 9 days after race

    Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in Beijing, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and

  • Radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv hit by airstrike, Ukraine officials say

    Russian bombs struck a radioactive waste burial facility near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Sunday morning. The organization stressed that there was no threat of radiation from people outside of the protection zone that surrounds the burial site.

  • Romney: Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘moron’ for speaking at white nationalist event

    Paul Gosar also spoke at far-right conference, as calls for the censure of the two Republicans ring out againTrump hints at 2024 presidential bid in CPAC speech Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican pa

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mapped: 87 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN

    Data: UN; Map: Axios VisualsEighty-seven countries either voted for or co-sponsored a draft UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, though Russia used its veto to block it.Driving the news: Eleven Security Council members backed the resolution with only Russia voting against and China abstaining rather than backing Russia. Ahead of the vote, the U.S. and Albania led an effort to get as many countries to sign the resolution as possible to underscore Russia

  • Trump warns of a potential 'world war' as a result of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    "You never know how it starts, in a world war," Trump told Fox News Digital at CPAC. "You never think a war is going to come out of it."

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the 2020 presidential election was not stolen: 'Trump lost it'

    Barr also called on conservatives to embrace "an impressive array of younger candidates" to take on the party's mantle in the 2024 GOP primaries.

  • Scoop: Truth Social verifies white nationalist Nick Fuentes

    Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social network, has verified an account for Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, according to screenshots of the account shared with Axios. Why it matters: The Trump-backed network is welcoming a figure barred by mainstream social media and shunned by some other conservative platforms, including Gettr, the app from former Trump aide Jason Miller. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends attendance at white nationalist conference

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Saturday defended attending a white nationalist conference in Orlando, Fla., on Friday night, arguing that she was only there to "talk to the audience."

  • World's largest cargo aircraft was destroyed during a Russian attack on an airfield, Ukrainian minister says

    Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says