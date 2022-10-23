Rep. Lauren Boebert Slips Up Over 'President Biden' Remark In Awkward Speech

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said she made a “Freudian slip” during an attempt to correct her reference to Joe Biden as president on Wednesday.

Boebert has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.

The Colorado Republican, a QAnon conspiracy theory pusher, has reportedly laughed at the idea of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack being called an insurrection and voted against a bill that awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to officers who defended against the riot.

Boebert was also reportedly among a group of Republicans who met with Trump White House aides and Trump campaign staff to talk about how then-Vice President Mike Pence could approach certification of the results of the 2020 election ahead of Jan. 6, according to a former Trump aide.

Boebert appeared to point out a slip-up she made Wednesday during a Knox County Republican Party dinner in Tennessee that’s in line with her previous efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 election results.

But her effort during the speech, @PatriotTakes noted, included a phrase “used to explain a subconscious desire.”

“...who was thanked by President Biden,” Boebert said before making a face.

“President Biden. Freudian slip,” she added.

Election denier Lauren Boebert called her unintentional reference to Joe Biden as “President Biden,” a “Freudian slip,” a expression used to explain a subconscious desire. pic.twitter.com/WLj0Bb7sXA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 21, 2022

