Rep. Lauren Boebert Is Torched For Tweeting That Taliban Are 'Building Back Better'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was accused of rooting for the Taliban on Monday after she tweeted that the extremist group that has overthrown Afghanistan was “building back better.”

“The Taliban are the only people building back better,” she tweeted in a swipe at President Joe Biden in reference to his economic recovery plan.

Taliban insurgents seized control of much of Afghanistan over the past week, including Kabul, prompting a mass exodus of government officials, U.S. embassy personnel and at-risk Afghans, including journalists, translators and human rights activists.

There are grave concerns the Taliban will roll back basic human and democratic rights, especially for women, and oversee a return to the extremist Islamic rule that Afghans lived under from 1996 to 2001.

Boebert, a major cheerleader for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election lies, has faced scrutiny over her role in inspiring the violent insurrection led by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Her critics slammed her for the Taliban-friendly quip after she helped foment a domestic terrorism incident.

Makes sense. You tried to overthrow the US government so of course you support the overthrow of the Afghan government. https://t.co/XIUZu5sB6t — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 17, 2021

They also recirculated a notable February tweet in which Boebert called out Biden for delaying the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan: “We need to end the endless wars,” she said at the time.

See other examples of the Twitter backlash below.

Lauren Boebert is Taliban’s new press secretary — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 16, 2021

The only war Lauren Boebert ever fought was against America. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 17, 2021

Lauren Boebert believes women shouldn't hold office, apparently . https://t.co/ppyWFRCndr — Political Deviants (@Pol_Deviants) August 16, 2021

Thank you for giving us an ad to run against you next fall. Cheers. https://t.co/CEnFd8T0MO — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 16, 2021

I’m sorry but THIS is unacceptable. This is one of the people who tried to overthrow OUR government. It cannot stand… https://t.co/ljM5a4VieY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 16, 2021

Not even the least bit surprised that QAnon terrorist Lauren Boebert is pro-Taliban because after all she did support, incite, promote the deadly attack on the US Capitol. She’s a danger to human society. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 17, 2021

Please tell me that this is not a real tweet. https://t.co/9oKPiBPw4A — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 16, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...