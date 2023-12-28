Rep. Lauren Boebert will try to switch districts in Colorado to avoid risky rematch

Controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is leaving her 3rd District seat to compete in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

“I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025,” the far-right U.S. representative announced Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old two-term congresswoman narrowly won reelection in her heavily Republican district in 2022. Boebert doesn’t live in the 4th District but said she plans to move there. Members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent.

If Boebert remained in the 3rd District, she would find herself running against Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly pulled off an upset when the pair faced off last year. Thanks to aggressive fundraising, national support from the Democratic party and Boebert’s own behavior, Frisch would appear to be a bigger threat in a rematch.

While the MAGA firebrand has long been known for inflammatory rhetoric, she was humiliated in September after reports of her behaving obnoxiously in a Colorado theater were confirmed by video that showed her vaping and appearing to engage in heavy petting during a live performance of “Beetlejuice.” She was asked to leave.

Boebert’s behavior has also caused friction within her own party. Fellow right-wing provocateur Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a Boebert ally, reportedly called her a “little b—h” on the House floor in June.

Boebert’s odds of winning in the 4th District, which has a +26 Republican lean, would seem stronger than her odds of holding her seat in the 3rd district, where Republicans hold a +9 majority, according to Colorado Public Radio. The 4th District seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who isn’t seeking reelection.