Rep. Lauren Boebert Went After ‘Micky Mouse’ And It Did Not Go Well

An embarrassing typo sent extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) rant about Disney off the rails.

In an apparent response to Disney’s vow to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law last week, the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman on Monday tweeted:

Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark.



I think not. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 4, 2022

Critics highlighted Boebert’s lack of knowledge about copyright and trademark laws. Many mocked her “Micky” typo. Others suggested the final three words were her most honest yet.

M-I-C-K-E-Y



There’s literally a song that taught millions of us how to spell it. If these losers weren’t dumb we’d be screwed. https://t.co/qM7E5Rf737 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 5, 2022

This is not how any of this works.



-Congress doesn’t legislate individual trademarks.



-Once the US Patent and Trademark Office registers a trademark, it can last forever if it’s renewed.



-It’s Mickey Mouse not Micky.



-Why do Republicans want to cancel Mickey Mouse? https://t.co/4E2VAdn3DQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 5, 2022

So much for being against #CancelCulture . . . — ✝️ Bʀᴀɴᴅᴏɴ E. Mᴏᴡʀʏ 🇺🇸 (@brandonemowry) April 5, 2022

Mickey, not Micky. Copyright, not trademark.



Other than that, great tweet. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 4, 2022

I’m sure Disney is shaking in their boots. Btw, it’s Mickey. — “Clean up your mess, Kevin!” (@princessnelly83) April 4, 2022

There is literally a song about spelling his name correctly. — Cryptan🌻 (@cryptan) April 4, 2022

1. You don't know the difference between a trademark and a copyright.



2. It's (pretty famously) M-I-C-K-***E***-Y M-O-U-S-E https://t.co/sCwkXaxg00 — Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) April 4, 2022

Last three words are absolutely true. https://t.co/hbyimBAN2w — John Wing (@JohnWing5) April 5, 2022

Literally none of those things work that way. https://t.co/kIyEX41kzZ — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) April 5, 2022

The Mickey Mouse trademark doesn’t expire like a copyright does. But you can’t expect an idiot who can’t spell Mickey to know that. https://t.co/DTreFIHuUP — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 5, 2022

Spelling is hard — NostraDonny (@Nostradonny) April 4, 2022

Did she really just spell Mickey wrong? — angry buni🌻 (@theangriestbuni) April 5, 2022

Micky, lieutenant corporal, gazpacho police... this is the GQP — CuzMin ♀️🌎♀️ (@MinnieMc_) April 5, 2022

If you find yourself going to war with Big Bird and Mickey Mouse over the course of several months, congratulations: you’re the villain of the story. — PWtham11 (@pwtham11) April 4, 2022

