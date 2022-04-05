Rep. Lauren Boebert Went After ‘Micky Mouse’ And It Did Not Go Well

Lee Moran
·2 min read

An embarrassing typo sent extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) rant about Disney off the rails.

In an apparent response to Disney’s vow to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law last week, the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman on Monday tweeted:

Critics highlighted Boebert’s lack of knowledge about copyright and trademark laws. Many mocked her “Micky” typo. Others suggested the final three words were her most honest yet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

