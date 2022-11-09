Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday.

The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks.

But with 88% of the votes counted, Boebert had 49.1%, trailing former Aspen City Council member Frisch, who had 50.9%. Polling was still leaning toward a Boebert victory because the uncounted votes were from traditionally GOP-aligned areas.

Boebert appeared confident earlier in the evening, tweeting “The red wave has begun!” She went quiet after that.

The red wave has begun!



Congratulations to Congresswoman @realannapaulina!



America First is winning! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 9, 2022

Boebert’s fellow radical GOP firebrands Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) both won reelection to their seats.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

