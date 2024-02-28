Rep. Lauren Boebert's son Tyler arrested on 22 criminal charges, Colorado police say

The son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R.-Colo) was arrested Tuesday on more than 20 criminal charges in the latest incident of ongoing Boebert family issues.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was picked up Tuesday afternoon after a string of recent vehicle trespassing incidents and property thefts in the area, according to a social media post by the Rifle Police Department.

Jail records show he faces 22 counts altogether, five of which are felonies. The charges include criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims, conspiracy to commit a felony, first degree criminal trespassing and theft.

"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," the Rifle police said in the post.

Tyler Boebert was still in custody as of 4:15 a.m. Mountain Time Wednesday, Garfield County Jail records showed.

Washington, DC, USA; Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., returns to a GOP caucus meeting working to formally elect a new speaker of the House on Oct. 13, 2023. Her son Tyler, 18, was arrested on 22 criminal counts Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024.

Lauren Boebert has been representing Colorado's Third Congressional District since 2021. But in December, she announced that she would run for the vacated seat in the Fourth Congressional District instead, avoiding a head-to-head battle with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

"Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family," she said in the video announcing her candidacy, mentioning the divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert.

The two parted ways last year, and a video of the congresswoman apparently being kicked out of a theater with a date went viral in September.

Jayson Boebert, 43, was charged with assault among several other charges in January 2024 after the police were called to an incident at a restaurant involving the congresswoman and the police reported a separate incident involving a relative.

Rep. Boebert did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Wednesday.

