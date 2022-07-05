Rep. Lauren Boebert's Terrible Take On Denmark Shooting Slammed As 'Deadly' Stupid

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) seized on the recent mall shooting in Copenhagen as evidence that strict gun control laws don’t work. However, she failed to point out that it was Denmark’s first mass shooting in seven years.

The U.S. has had more mass shootings this past weekend.

“There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!” tweeted the Republican gun fanatic, who once had her children pose for a Christmas picture holding assault rifles.

A gunman killed three people and injured another four at a shopping mall in Denmark’s capital last Sunday. Police said the suspected shooter, 22, had mental health issues and was armed with a rifle when he was arrested.

Denmark has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. Licenses to own firearms are typically available only for hunting or sport shooting after the purchaser passes a background check. There’s an almost complete ban on automatic weapons and carrying guns in public is prohibited. The country’s last mass shooting was in 2015, when two people and the gunman were killed in a terror attack.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. suffered several mass shootings over the July 4th weekend, including one at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb that left six people dead. There have been more than 300 mass shootings ― incidents where 4 or more people were shot or killed ― in the U.S. this year.

Critics immediately shredded Boebert’s argument:

.@laurenboebert would be a comical joke if her stupidity wasn’t deadly.https://t.co/qLhl0zl7qthttps://t.co/f82mE25Xne — Moe — Quadruple Vaxxed Vet — Unaffiliated Voter (@ColMorrisDavis) July 5, 2022

denmark vs usa in gun violence deaths https://t.co/7JgGh2YN7qpic.twitter.com/xcvQPs2O3q — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 3, 2022

Colorado had 364 murders in 2021, Denmark had 39. We have the same population as they do.



It's the guns. https://t.co/md7a0RHizD — jpbergl☘️ (@jpbergl) July 3, 2022

Gun violence deaths per 100,000 people in developed economies: https://t.co/ptYpgVhvmV



U.S.: 3.964



Denmark: 0.141



She's lying because there are no consequences for her lies. https://t.co/uG0IvlNSVI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 3, 2022

.@laurenboebert, there was one mass shooting in Denmark. One! Uno.



So far in 2022, there have been well over 250 mass shootings in the United States. At least 27 of those, have been school shootings. And it’s only July.



Also, you are painfully illogical. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ZSGaghS3Fn — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 3, 2022

Gun laws might not stop every mass shooting but it will certainly decrease it. Do you not get that? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 3, 2022

the thoughts and prayers must be working really hard in denmark since they only had 1 mass shooting in 30 years as opposed to the 309 we had here in the us in 2022 alone. https://t.co/0l8wRxhHEA — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 4, 2022

sorry there was another mass shooting in 2015. so 2 in the last 10 years. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 4, 2022

Weird how she has not posted her insights about a mass shooting at a parade full of cops. https://t.co/SOIUzNeDfo — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 4, 2022

We just saw the 308th mass shooting in the US this year; 11 mass shootings in the first four days of July, including three on July 4 alone, in Richmond, Virginia; Chicago and Highland Park.



There's been 1 mass shooting in Denmark over the past 28 years.



Shut the f*ck up. https://t.co/i9DbZbEngn — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) July 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.