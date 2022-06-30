Rep. Liz Cheney calls former President Trump a 'domestic threat,' urges GOP to abandon him
At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Liz Cheney said the former president is trying to "unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic."
Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently laid out the biggest remaining "roster holes" for all 32 NFL teams including the New York Giants.
You’re not being paranoid: Your Chipotle bill is high, but your grocery bill is even higher. That’s because, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), home cooks are currently experiencing worse inflation than restaurants, largely due to wholesale prices and economies of scale that benefit restaurants. Turns out that the food-away-from-home CPI (aka restaurant purchases) rose 7.4% for the year ended April 2022—but the food-at-home CPI (grocery purchases) was a full 11.9% higher for the year ended May
Rappler, the independent news organization that earned its co-founder Maria Ressa a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, has been ordered to close down. The paper had been under siege for much of the past six years for its frequent criticism of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. The order to close came just two days before Duterte […]
Trump Media and Technology Group screened workers for their political views and avoided left-wing job candidates, sources told Reuters.
When NBC News producers visited crisis pregnancy centers in Texas, counselors told them abortions caused mental illness and implied link to cancer, infertility.
The ratio of losses in the war between Ukraine and Russia is one to five in Ukraine's favor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the U.S. television channel NBC on June 29.
No one is more hyped for the upcoming "Barbie" movie than Eva Mendes.
Billie Eilish surprised fans when she appeared on the cover of British Vogue with a new look
If Rep. Andy Biggs remains unwilling to testify before the Jan. 6 committee about whether he sought a pardon, then methinks he doth protest too much.
The same-day searches of lawyers John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark indicate the Justice Department (DOJ) is scrutinizing former President Trump’s closest allies in his 2020 election schemes. The two men were key figures in Trump’s efforts to unwind the election: Eastman was a Trump campaign attorney who drafted memos suggesting Vice President Mike Pence had…
Seven of R. Kelly's victims faced him in court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, describing how he ruined their lives through sexual abuse.
Law enforcement agencies were conducting a manhunt Wednesday evening after two deputies were shot and wounded, one of them critically, while chasing a suspect in Alabama, authorities said. (June 30)
That one stings. It looks like 5-star SF Mookie Cook, the No. 5 player in the 2023 class, is de-committing from the Ducks.
Sri Lanka's strategic location has attracted outsized interest in the small island nation from regional giants China and India for more than a decade, with Beijing and its free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments widely seen as having gained the upper hand in the quest for influence. “There is no such thing as charity in international politics,” said Sreeram Chaulia, who heads the School of International Affairs at O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, India. “The intent is to drive China away from India’s backyard and restore the balance in New Delhi’s favor.”
GOP Reps. Steven Palazzo and Rodney Davis lost, as did Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, while several more House incumbents were in danger.
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization. Infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas, WHO said. “This pandemic is changing, but it's not over,” Tedros said this week during a press briefing.
The palace is trying to remove a leaked video of Prince William yelling at a photographer for violating his family's privacy on a bike ride.
Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators. July tends to be when great whites appear in earnest as the cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said during a news conference at the organization’s offices in Chatham on Wednesday. Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist who has been studying the region’s great whites for decades, said the animals still tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape, where they feast on a flourishing seal population.
The Twitter account of the House Judiciary Committee Republicans had implied Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 panel was "all hearsay."
One of the witness tampering messages the Jan. 6 committee displayed on Tuesday was received by the former Mark Meadows aide, according to Punchbowl News