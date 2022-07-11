Rep. Liz Cheney faces uphill battle in Wyoming ahead of primary elections

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from political pressures to bask in the glow of the cosmos, was expected on Monday to release the first full-color image being made public by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope. The White House sneak peek of the yet-to-be specified image comes on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase on Tuesday at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland. The $9 billion Webb observatory, the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever launched, was designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the known universe, ushering in a revolutionary era of astronomical discovery.