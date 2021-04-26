Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming). AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

  • Rep. Liz Cheney has not ruled out a possible presidential run in the future.

  • "I'm not ruling anything in or out - ever is a long time," Cheney told The New York Post.

  • Cheney previously broke with her party and voted in favor of Trump's impeachment.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the highest-ranked Republican woman in Congress, left open the possibility of running for president during an interview with The New York Post published Monday.

"I'm not ruling anything in or out - ever is a long time," Cheney told the outlet when asked if she would ever consider throwing her hat in the ring in the future.

Cheney did not specifically weigh in on a potential 2024 bid, but she did allude to certain GOP members who she believes should not be on the ballot in the upcoming presidential race.

"I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that's disqualifying," Cheney told The New York Post. She was referring to a group of Republican lawmakers who challenged the 2020 presidential election results when Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's win on January 6, the same day as the Capitol insurrection. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, supporters of former President Donald Trump who are rumored to be eyeing the Republican nomination in 2024, are among those politicians.

Cheney added that "adherence to the Constitution" and "adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list" for a 2024 run.

Cheney sparked outrage from pro-Trump groups in the aftermath of the Capitol riot when she broke with her party and voted in favor of his impeachment on a charge of "incitement of insurrection." As the No. 3 House Republican, many members of the caucus decried the move and sought to remove her from her leadership post, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Despite the backlash from her own party, Cheney has not shied away from speaking out publicly against Trump and has taken a markedly different tone toward him compared to her Republican colleagues, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has continued to embrace Trump. On Monday, Cheney told reporters that McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are currently the leaders of the Republican Party - not Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to share up to 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally: White House

    The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would release the doses to other countries as they become available.

  • Arizona Republicans’ election-review contractor Cyber Ninjas asks judge to keep details of process under wraps

    A contractor hired by Arizona’s state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November’s election in the county that includes the Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot privacy. The request came in advance of a hearing set for Monday morning where a judge planned to review policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy that the Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas are using in the Maricopa County recount. Cyber Ninjas filed the policies under seal Sunday afternoon and asked Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury to keep them sealed as trade secrets and because the Senate is immune as a separate branch of government.

  • 2 California police officers intervened when their colleague started punching a handcuffed woman in the face during an arrest, video shows

    Video of the incident shows when the officer struck Ciomara Garcia in the face while she was handcuffed during an arrest last week.

  • Beware lizard people, Idaho: Here’s the most-searched conspiracy theory in each state

    The good news? At least a few Idahoans apparently believe the Earth is round. The bad news? Uhhh ...

  • States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census count

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosPopulation shifts mean five states that voted for Joe Biden will lose seats in the House when congressional districts are redrawn later this year, new Census numbers released Monday show, but will gain seats in two other states. Only two Trump-voting states will lose a seat. Why it matters: Apportionment and redistricting — the process of redistributing political power among and within the states— comes as Democrats hold slim majorities in both congressional chambers and Republicans have a strong grip on the process of re-drawing district lines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: California — the nation's most populous state — is losing a seat for the first time in history. Other states losing one: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The shifting — but still very red — state of Texas will pick up two of the reapportioned seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also gain one seat each. A census official said if New York had counted 89 additional people, the state would not have lost a congressional seat. What they're saying: Although Biden states will lose out during this round of apportionment, Brookings Institution demographer William Frey told Axios the overall gains in western states and Texas reflect, at least in part, people moving out of one Democrat-leaning state: California.So, "politically, many of these Electoral College-seat gaining states may be trending 'bluer' politically because of the movement into them from Democratic-leaning states," he said.Between the lines: Apportionment, which happens every ten years, is the process of dividing up the 435 House seats according to the latest population counts for each state. That's measured by the Census, held the first year of each decade.The full Census data that will be used for redistricting — the process of drawing new electoral districts in states — will not be publicly released until the end of September.The delay was caused by the coronavirus and the Trump administration's attempts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the Census count, which they believed would benefit Democrats.Democrats are bracing for GOP-friendly district lines, since Republicans have unified control of the congressional redistricting process in 18 states as opposed to seven for the Democrats, according to the Brennan Center."Redistricting could likely determine who controls the House of Representatives in 2022, but also going into the next decade," Stanford Law School's Nate Persily, a redistricting expert, told Axios.The big picture: The newly released data also underscores America's slowed growth and aging population, according to Frey.The stagnating population growth, in small part due to the pandemic, means the U.S. should take "a serious look at our immigration policy going forward," he said.Utah was the fastest growing state. Three states lost populations, with West Virginia's population declining at the fastest rate. The U.S. saw a 7.4% increase in the population overall over the past decade, which was the second slowest increase in history. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Pentagon's explanation about why an unknown Florida company took over a giant slice of its internet leaves a key question unanswered

    The Pentagon chose a 7-month-old firm without government contract experience to manage its 175 million IP addresses, more than either AT&T or Comcast.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Cuomo insists he’s not going anywhere, even if New York AG nails him for sexual misconduct

    The governor said people complaining about his behavior were “angry” and “jealous”

  • The most daring Oscars red carpet outfits from the past 50 years

    Stars like Celine Dion and Cher have worn daring looks to the Oscars. Here's the most daring look each year for the past 50 years.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • NASA's former Mars leader says the agency is 'keeping their eye' on a crewed mission to the Red Planet

    As NASA prepared to go back to the moon with SpaceX, Elon Musk and Scott Hubbard, a former NASA Mars program leader, eyed future crewed Mars missions.

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • A Hollywood parody award show honored Rudy Giuliani with two Razzies for his inappropriate appearance in the second Borat movie

    In the movie, Giuliani had his hand down his pants while in a hotel room with woman posing as a 15-year-old.

  • Doorbell camera records missing Texas mom on night she disappeared

    ‘We’re all frustrated. We’re all in disbelief because this is not like her. This is not her routine’ sister-in-law of missing mother says

  • Tyler Perry urges Oscars viewers to 'refuse hate' in powerful humanitarian award acceptance speech

    The filmmaker dedicated his award to those who want to "stand in the middle" with him because that's where "healing happens."

  • In Kansas City, redlining’s ghosts haunt East Side businesses amid the pandemic

    Paycheck Protection Program lending mirrored decades-old patterns of redlining on the East Side.