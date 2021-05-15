  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who was just ousted from House GOP leadership, says she now regrets voting for Trump in 2020

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
liz cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) heads to the House floor to vote at the US Capitol on February 3, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Liz Cheney told ABC News she now regrets her vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

  • "It was a vote based on policy ... in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward," she said.

  • Cheney criticized House Republicans for ousting her to promote Rep. Elise Stefanik to leadership.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was ousted as the House Republican Conference Chair after continuing to challenge former President Donald Trump's false election claims, said in an ABC interview set to air on Sunday that she now regrets voting for the former president in 2020.

Cheney, a staunch conservative and the scion of a GOP political dynasty, was removed from her party's leadership on Thursday and replaced with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a 36-year-old lawmaker who had the backing of Trump.

"I was never going to support [President] Joe Biden and I do regret the vote," Cheney told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl. "It was a vote based on policy, based on substance and in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country. But I think it's fair to say that I regret the vote."

Cheney criticized House Republicans for promoting Stefanik to leadership, emphasizing that it was "dangerous" to elevate an individual who has continued to legitimize Trump's debunked election allegations.

"What does it say about the party choosing somebody to replace you, who was effectively chosen by Donald Trump and saying what he's been saying ... those very lies you were talking about?" she asked.

She added: "I think it's dangerous. I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people."

Read more: How Marjorie Taylor Green became the Voldemort of Congress. Few lawmakers even want to say her name.

Cheney, who saw the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as an affront to the rule of law, believed that Trump had abdicated his commitment to the secure and peaceful transfer of power and was threatening American democracy.

"We just had a violent mob assault the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent those from carrying out our Constitutional duty," she said in a statement that day. "There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame."

After voting to impeach Trump in January for his role in the riot, a February vote was held on the fate of Cheney's status in leadership. She prevailed in the vote.

However, in the months following her impeachment vote, Cheney continued to reject Trump's claims of a stolen election, angering pro-Trump conservatives like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana who felt like she wasn't staying on message for the party.

Cheney said in the interview that it was critical for Republicans who rejected Trump's false election claims to affirm the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

"Frankly, it's the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it's a failed system, and America is a failed nation," Cheney said of Trump's claims. "I won't be part of that. And I think it's very important for Republicans who won't be part of that to stand up and speak out."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • More than 100 Republicans threaten to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    More than 100 Republicans say they will leave their party and form a new one if it doesn't split from former President Donald Trump.

  • GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she's 'offended' by House Republicans minimizing the Capitol riot

    Murkowski, who is up for reelection next year, expressed a willingness to back a bipartisan investigation in Congress that would examine the riot.

  • A conservative group told donors it's secretly helping Republican state legislatures draft bills to restrict voting, including in Georgia and Texas, leaked video shows

    The Heritage Action director said the group is quietly working on writing and passing the laws to "right the wrongs of November."

  • Fact check: Biden administration didn’t ‘reject’ National Day of Prayer

    Biden didn’t “reject” the National Day of Prayer. He celebrated it.

  • Liz Cheney's likely replacement, Elise Stefanik, isn't nearly as conservative, but she tells 'MAGA tales about the election with gusto,' expert says

    Cheney voted with Trump's position 93% of the time, while Stefanik voted with Trump 78% of the time, but he still endorsed her to replace Cheney.

  • Manchin courtship: WVa senator joins Jill Biden at clinic

    The White House's courtship of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin continued Thursday as the moderate Democrat joined first lady Jill Biden on a visit to West Virginia, days after he met with President Joe Biden. Manchin said his Monday meeting with the president at the White House on the infrastructure proposal was productive, but he has expressed concerns about the $2.3 trillion price tag. “The president and I had a very, very good meeting,” Manchin said Thursday.

  • Dear Startups: Don’t repaint, reinvent

    No, not in the traditional sense, but in the dizzying way you feel when half of your world is celebrating double vaccinations and no masks, and the other half, across the world, is mourning death and not a shred of light at the end of the tunnel. The United States is reopening and that means a lot of the culture of how we work will be rewritten.

  • Biden must speak out against apartheid in Israel

    Now is the time for President Joe Biden to speak out against apartheid in Israel and for the U.S. to no longer support state-sanctioned violence and repression against Palestinians. Violence and civil unrest have broken out in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) waging airstrikes with U.S.-supplied bombs and flattening Palestinian high rise apartment buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching rocket attacks. Dozens have been killed, mostly Palestinians, including children.

  • Stefanik says Republicans are unified in working with Trump

    Moments after being voted in as House Republican Conference chair on Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik told reporters that she supports former President Donald Trump and that Republican voters are unified in working with him. She made her remarks two days after Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from the same leadership post for refusing to support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Blinken says Israel has right to defend itself

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is deeply concerned about violence in the streets of Israel as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians intensifies. (May 13)

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • Jury finds Wichita Falls man not guilty of threatening to kill Speaker Pelosi, officials

    Jurors in a federal court in Texas reached their verdict on May 3.

  • Yes, You Need A COVID Vaccine, Even If You’ve Already Had COVID

    In those who’ve had COVID, vaccination acts as an extra boost of protection. It’s a way to protect yourself, and very possibly, others around you.

  • Suspect allegedly shot, killed Indianapolis man because he thought victim had been following him for days

    An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting outside a downtown hotel.

  • Netflix's ‘The Woman in the Window’ Really Doesn't Make Sense—Here Are 7 Things That Left Me Utterly Confused

    *Warning: major spoilers ahead*There's a genre that's become grossly overdone in the last few years that I like to call: \"Woman Struggling with Substance Abuse Tries to Solve a Murder, But Also Wonders if She...

  • House GOP elects Stefanik as Cheney's replacement

    After removing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as GOP Conference chair over her refusal to embrace former President Donald Trump's false election claims, House Republicans elected her replacement: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a Trump loyalist.

  • Lending CEO Questioned About Payments, Then Closed His Account

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of a $1.7 billion Canadian private lender closed his personal bank account just days after he was questioned by investigators about receiving undisclosed payments from a client, court documents say.David Sharpe, the former CEO of Bridging Finance Inc., closed a personal checking account at the Bank of Montreal four business days after the Ontario Securities Commission questioned him about his relationship with Sean McCoshen, a Canadian entrepreneur who has proposed an Alberta-to-Alaska railway.McCoshen’s companies borrowed more than C$100 million ($82.6 million) from Bridging-managed funds. During the same period, a separate numbered company controlled by McCoshen transferred C$19.5 million into Sharpe’s personal account, the OSC has alleged. The payments took place between July 2016 and June 2019.In fact, six payments worth C$17.2 million were transferred to Sharpe within five business days of Bridging advancing funds to the railway project and other McCoshen-connected firms, according to a new document filed by the securities commission in an Ontario court.Those transactions and others are at the heart of the case, which has seen a court appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers take control of the Toronto-based firm, a private lender to small- and medium-size companies. The OSC is probing Bridging and former senior executives for allegedly mismanaging funds and failing to disclose conflicts of interest, and has claimed in court documents that Sharpe tried to mislead its investigators.Through a spokesperson, Sharpe declined to comment. McCoshen couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.Sharpe was questioned by the securities commission on Oct. 27, 2020 about his relationship with McCoshen. He closed the Bank of Montreal account on Nov. 2. In February, McCoshen dissolved the numbered company that made the transfers, the court documents say.Sharpe and his wife, Natasha Sharpe, co-founded and ran the firm together. They were fired last week by PricewaterhouseCoopers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dodgers' eight-run second inning powers victory over Miami Marlins

    The Dodgers scored eight runs in the second inning to chase Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara and went on to win 9-6 for their third consecutive victory.

  • Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

    President Joe Biden’s massive $2.5 trillion green infrastructure plan could be the catalyst that sparks a new era in the electric vehicle saga

  • Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing

    In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said Thursday during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.