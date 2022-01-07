Rep. Liz Cheney leaves House chamber with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney
“I think a party who is enthralled to a cult personality is a party that is dangerous for the country," Rep. Liz Cheney said as she left the House.
“I think a party who is enthralled to a cult personality is a party that is dangerous for the country," Rep. Liz Cheney said as she left the House.
Florida Gov. DeSantis has stood in opposition to the federal government's COVID-19 response, rejecting vaccine requirements and scaling down testing.
DeSantis has said it's unwise to send tests to anybody and that vulnerable communities should be prioritized.
The governor's office first claimed it didn't know about the expired stockpile, then a day later admitted what happened.View Entire Post ›
The South Carolina Republican has changed his tune dramatically since this time last year.
After issuing a 30-day state of emergency, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced 10 new COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.
Dick Cheney said he's disappointed with the Republican Party leadership's response to the January 6 insurrection.
Gov. Brian Kemp said he looks forward to working with the NRA to get a constitutional carry law passed in Georgia. It would eliminated the requirement for a licenses to carry a handgun in public.
It’s a no-go over the Cascades on Thursday.
Fox NewsFox News anchors Dana Perino and Bret Baier took aim at President Joe Biden on Thursday over the tone of his speech condemning the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling the president’s remarks “aggressive” and “political.” Additionally, Perino griped that the president didn’t show enough “gratitude” that his 2020 election win was eventually certified.Delivering a passionate 25-minute address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, Biden blasted former President Donald Trump w
All cross-state mountain passes are closed Thursday due to hazardous road conditions.
Kaine was among hundreds of motorists trapped on Virginia's I-95 for over a day after a winter storm led to dangerous road conditions.
See what Nancy Pelosi, Lindsey Graham, Stacey Abrams, Mitt Romney and other politicians say on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol
Several Capitol Police officers told reporters in an article published this week that their colleague Harry Dunn has made the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt […]
President Biden took down Donald Trump in his speech on the anniversary of the insurrection. Here's how CNN, MSNBC and Fox News covered the event.
The veteran reporter tells TheWrap he still feels "frustration and anger" over the events of last Jan. 6
Leaders of the House Jan. 6 committee suggest evidence raises questions of whether President Donald Trump defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the country.
The Indian PM cut short a visit to Punjab after protesting farmers blocked his convoy's route.
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled on Friday to hear oral arguments on the Biden administration’s right to enforce two vaccine mandates that impact more than 100 million U.S. workers, and that, for now, remain in legal limbo.
Bitcoin (BTC) and the U.S government hit the news once more. The latest news comes as U.S Congress prepares for a hearing on crypto mining.
The Supreme Court hears arguments Friday on Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandates, the first time it has publicly tackled the issue during the pandemic.