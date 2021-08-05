Rep. Liz Cheney says dad Dick Cheney is ‘deeply troubled’ by state of Republican Party

WASHINGTON - Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said her father, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, is “deeply troubled” about the state of the Republican Party.

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” Cheney, R-Wyo., said at an event held by the Aspen Institute, adding that her father, who served with former President George W. Bush, is a “tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom.”

Liz Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and her Republican colleagues who have bought into what she calls Trump's "Big Lie," referring to his claims of election fraud. She was ousted from her role as House Republican Conference chair in May after repeatedly criticizing her party, and months later, joined the House special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol against Republican House leadership’s wishes.

The three-term Republican congresswoman said Wednesday it would have been “preferable” to have a bipartisan commission as opposed to the select committee, appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Such a measure was passed in the House but ultimately blocked by Senate Republicans.

Cheney doubled down on the necessity of an impartial investigation, despite its origin.

“The (select) committee must be nonpartisan,” she said. “I am absolutely committed to that, and I would urge people to watch how the committee operates and watch what we do and tune out some of the partisan attacks and rhetoric that we’re hearing about it.”

