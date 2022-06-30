Rep. Liz Cheney says she looks forward to the day she can disagree with Democrats: 'That will mean our politics have righted themselves'

Rep. Liz Cheney delivers "Time for Choosing" speech at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos

Rep. Liz Cheney said the day she can disagree with Democrats is the day US politics receives course correction.

Cheney delivered a speech on Wednesday warning Republicans about the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy.

She is one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the January 6 attacks.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming mused about the day when she and her Democrat colleagues can disagree with each other again, a reference to her outspoken and often lonely stance as one of the few Republicans to publicly admonish former President Donald Trump and to serve on the committee investigating the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

"One of my Democratic colleagues said to me recently that he looked forward to the day when he and I can disagree again," Cheney said on Wednesday during her speech at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. "Believe me, I share that sentiment."

Just a day after the January 6 committee heard damning testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, Cheney took the opportunity to deliver searing remarks against Trump, calling him a "domestic threat," and on the current state of US politics.

"My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss and we must pull back," she said.

Cheney, who has represented Wyoming since 2017, has been one of the few Republicans to come out against Trump and has since felt the wrath of her own party for doing so.

In May, House Republicans ousted Cheney from her conference chair role for rejecting Trump's false election claims and tying the former president to the January 6 riot. She was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for inciting violence at the Capitol.

Now, she is one of two Republicans on the nine-seat select committee investigating the January 6 riots and serves as its vice-chair.

In her speech, the representative from Wyoming said that once she and Democrats disagree with each other again, that will mean the course of national politics will have corrected itself.

"Because when we can disagree again about substance and policy, that will mean our politics have righted themselves, that we have made a decision to reject anti-democratic forces, reject toxicity, reject some of the worst kinds of racism, bigotry, and antisemitism that characterize far too much of our politics today," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider