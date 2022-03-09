Rep. Madison Cawthorn Names What He Misses Most And You Know What Happened Next

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) echoed the MAGA rhetoric of former President Donald Trump — who he’s described as being “like a father” to him — with this tweet on Tuesday:

I miss when America was feared by our adversaries. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 9, 2022

The extremist congressman, who North Carolina voters are seeking to block from a reelection bid over his ties to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, was roundly slammed in response:

I miss when our adversaries weren’t members of Congress. https://t.co/QI5VI297U8 — MM 🇺🇦 (@adgirlMM) March 9, 2022

I miss when America was a beacon of hope, freedom & democracy! That was prior to Jan 20, 2017...& has been in the process of being restored since Jan 20, 2021...Adversaries fear & respect us & allies once again look to the USA as Leader of the Free World! https://t.co/6GyDvOrjQ6 — Christina 🗽⚖️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🌻#StandWithUkraine 🌻 (@Kenai61) March 9, 2022

I miss when our adversaries were not sitting congressmen who supported treason and sedition https://t.co/Llwke5AJbu — We all need to make this world better (@ASEANBusiness13) March 9, 2022

I miss when the GOP didn’t pander to the lowest common denominator. https://t.co/XXQUKVxhLT — 🇺🇦 Seattle Dave, ex-GOP 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_Dave) March 9, 2022

I miss when America didn’t have grifters in the GOP. https://t.co/p2s1qRHnLa — Man In The Arena (@in_arena) March 9, 2022

I miss when sitting congressmen weren't traitors to democracy. https://t.co/eqtm88tcYJ — RJBIII (@RolandB3) March 9, 2022

Yes that was BT of course. Before Trump? https://t.co/Nwbbzyo0uk — Sam Rybak (@oreminsteluspl1) March 9, 2022

It takes a small worthless soul to desire fear from others. https://t.co/Ck1JOslPjA — Satanic Politics (@SatanicPolitics) March 9, 2022

Don't act like that matters now. You populist types just flip the script when it's convenient while acting like you're "for the people". https://t.co/bW0eUupPEr — Richard Roussett (@RichardRoussett) March 9, 2022

I miss when America was loved by its allies. https://t.co/0eoL3eJJOv — (((Golem))) The Anti-Sasse (@DanielBen_Del) March 9, 2022

I miss when Republicans weren't putin sympathizers. https://t.co/J0mxGjXr1v — Jo-nee (we have more work to do) 🌊✌ (@Jonee61) March 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

