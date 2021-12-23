Rep. Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce

Rep. Madison Cawthorne (R-N.C.)





Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife are divorcing after less than a year of marriage, with the North Carolina Republican citing his job in Congress as part of the reason for the split.

"When my wife Christina [Bayardelle] and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," Cawthorn, 26, said in a statement posted by his spokesman on Wednesday. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed," the House freshman said.

"That change has been both hectic and difficult. It's neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for," the lawmaker said.

A personal statement from Congressman Madison Cawthorn: pic.twitter.com/A5R7NOmUwc - Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) December 22, 2021

While Cawthorn said he and Bayardelle - who tied the knot in April - were "committed to make things work," tbut he pair "realized that balance was not attainable and that we had irreconcilable differences between us."

Eight months ago, Cawthorn celebrated his marriage to Bayardelle, calling it the "greatest honor, privilege and adventure" of his life.

On April 3rd of 2014 my life changed. A car accident put me in a wheelchair and dashed my hopes for the future. On April 3rd of 2021 my life has once again changed. Marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn is the greatest honor, privilege and adventure of my life. pic.twitter.com/bqmtAUbsIS - Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) April 4, 2021

"While it was an enormously difficult decision, Christina and I have mutually

decided to divorce," Cawthorn said on Wednesday. "We ask for privacy as we work through this privately."