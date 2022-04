Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canada is testing investor demand for a three-year bond in U.S. dollars after using a revenue windfall to help narrow budget deficits to near zero within five years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsIt’s marketing the notes at initial pr