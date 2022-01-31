Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham after he called it 'inappropriate' for Trump to float pardons for Capitol rioters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday harshly criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham after he called the former President Donald Trump's comments about Capitol riot defendants "inappropriate."

At a rally in Texas on Saturday, Trump said he would consider pardons for people who were charged in the January 6 attack on the Capitol if he decides to run and wins in 2024.

"We will treat them fairly," he said. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons."

So far 761 people have been charged in the Capitol riot, with counts that include entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, and assaulting police officers, among others.

During an appearance Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation, Graham was asked about the comments and called them "inappropriate."

"I don't want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol," the South Carolina Republican said, adding: "There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned."

Graham has consistently called for the prosecution of people who attacked the Capitol during the insurrection.

Greene, Republican from Georgia and staunch supporter of Trump, blasted Graham in a long post on her Gab account, airing a list of grievances.

"Lindsey Graham has done nothing about J6," Greene began. She has previously visited Capitol riot defendants in jail and has complained about their living conditions. In her post, she accused Graham of doing nothing for them.

"Instead of actually doing something about the great injustice happening to pretrial Americans awaiting their day in court, Lindsey Graham turns his head to their abuse, votes for Joe Biden's nominees, votes for Joe Biden's Infrastructure bill, and then pretends to be a friend to President Trump," she wrote.



"Aren't we all sick and tired of those kind of 'friends,'" she added.

Representatives for Graham and Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

