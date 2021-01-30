Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brags about phone call and 'support' from Trump amid rash of controversies

John L. Dorman
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on the opening day of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Erin Scott/Pool via AP

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bragged that former President Donald Trump called her with "his support."

  • Greene has spread debunked conspiracy theories on everything from 9/11 to school shootings.

  • A Democratic-led effort is underway to have Greene booted from the House of Representatives.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has been involved in multiple controversies before and after her arrival in Washington, bragged on Saturday about receiving a phone call from former President Donald Trump and indicated that she had "his support."

Greene, who over the years has spread debunked conspiracy theories on everything from the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and the 2018 Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida to the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2017 Las Vegas music festival shooting, has attracted bipartisan scorn for her comments and social media profile.

"I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!" she tweeted. "I'm so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First."

In a rant-filled haze, she added: "You can never beat him because We The People have his back. The blood thirsty media and the socialists hate America Democrats are attacking me now just like they always attack President Trump. I won't back down. I'll never apologize. And I'll always keep fighting for the people. For me, it's America First!!! Any elected politician that isn't putting America First doesn't deserve their position or the people's trust."

Â

Despite Greene's proclamations of support from Trump, she is earning deeply unfavorable reviews from her many of her peers.

A video from 2018 that was widely circulated this week showed Greene harassing David Hogg, then a 17-year-old survivor of the Parkland school shooting, as he was walking on Capitol Hill, which drew scores of criticism.

As Hogg ignored Greene's pointed questions, she continued to shout questions at him.

"Why are you using kids as a barrier?," she asked. "Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I'm an American citizen, I'm a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit, I carry a gun for protection for myself, and you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights."

In the past, Greene has supported Facebook posts that advocated for violence against Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

While GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said that he "plans to have a conversation" with Greene about her posts, she was still assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee by GOP leaders, a decision that Pelosi called "absolutely appalling."

On Jan. 29, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri announced that she was moving offices on Capitol Hill to get away from Greene's office after a recent confrontation where Bush says she was "berated" by Greene and her staff in a hallway.

Multiple Democrats have called for Greene's expulsion from the House, including Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, who said he would introduce a resolution to have her removed from the legislative body for her behavior.

"Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues," he said in a statement. "Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government."

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who has been a longtime critic of Trump's influence on the party and his failed quest to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral win, poked at Greene and the former president on Saturday.

"Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene's nonsense and the "big lie" of a stolen election," he tweeted.Â

Romney, who was the party's 2012 presidential nominee, lamented in a December 2020 interview that the GOP had "strayed from" its emphasis on character and said that he didn't see the party "returning to that for a long time."

