Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene broke out a 'really bad Mexican accent' during a speech in Georgia to mock drug cartels and Democrats

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday broke out in an attempted Mexican accent during a speech.

  • She claimed that Democrats were "in the business of helping the cartels."

  • Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, has a history of controversial remarks.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put on an accent to mock Mexican drug cartels and Democrats during a speech in Georgia.

The Republican representative, already in hot water for a string of controversial remarks, broke out on Thursday an accent while attempting to connect the Democratic Party to drug cartels in Mexico.

The Democrats are "in business of helping the cartels," she said. "The cartels love the Democrats. They're down there, they're like this, 'We're making a lot of money off of Biden - Joe Biden.'"

"That's my really bad Mexican accent," she added.

Greene is the subject of an expulsion petition circulating on Change.org. The petition, which asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "immediately" expel Greene from Congress, has so far collected more than 200,000 signatures.

The petition began after Greene compared coronavirus mask mandates to the Holocaust. In the days after she made those remarks, Greene, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has ardently defended them.

"You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," she said, likening mask mandates to an event that killed millions of Jews.

Earlier this month, a video resurfaced of Greene saying she'd defend statues of Hitler and Satan to preserve history.

"Whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say, 'take it down,'" she said last June.

Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly slammed Greene for her remarks since her election to Congress last November. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might seek a restraining order against Greene after she chased her outside the House chamber and shouted at her.

Read the original article on Business Insider

