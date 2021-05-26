  • Oops!
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared mask rules to the Holocaust, once said AOC 'should be shamed' for comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps

Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
marjorie taylor greene alexandria ocasio cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia Jose Luis Magana/AP; J. Scott Applewhite/AP

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once said invoking Nazi history is "insulting."

  • Greene made the comments in a since-deleted 2019 Facebook live reported by CNN's KFile.

  • Greene attacked AOC at the time for comparing migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been denounced for her repeated comparisons of mask-wearing and coronavirus vaccination efforts to the horrors suffered by Jews during the Holocaust, once said invoking Nazi history is "insulting" and "incomprehensible."

According to CNN's KFile, the Georgia Republican made the comments in a since-deleted 2019 Facebook live post, before she was a member of Congress.

Greene directed her remarks at Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who at the time had come under fire for tweeting that migrant detention facilities at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration function like concentration camps. "We are calling these camps what they are because they fit squarely in an academic consensus and definition," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Several GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, criticized Ocasio-Cortez's statements, while Democrats, such as Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, came to her defense.

Greene slammed Ocasio-Cortez at the time, saying the comparison is "just so disturbing," per CNN.

"She should be shamed by everyone that she's actually using those terms and making that comparison," Greene said. "And I think it's an embarrassment to our country that we actually have a congresswoman that would do such a thing. And I'm calling her out big time. I think everyone should call her out."

"She should never, ever, make that comparison," Greene continued. "It's insulting, extremely insulting to the families who have family members that were murdered or survived concentration camps. And that just shows you a lot about who she is as a person. And then also anyone that agrees with her and the Democrat party."

Greene's newly-unveiled comments come as top House Republicans, including McCarthy, have condemned the congresswoman for her recent likening of mask-wearing and vaccine rules to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene tweeted on Tuesday. "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."

The "gold star" reference, which historians more commonly refer to as a yellow star, was an identifier that Nazi Germany forced Jews to wear.

Greene said last week that the House mask mandate enforced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "exactly the type of abuse" Nazis committed against Jews.

McCarthy, the House minority leader, said on Tuesday that Greene's language was "wrong" and "appalling." At least one GOP lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called for Greene's expulsion from the House Republican conference.

Greene has since doubled down on her stances and used the controversy to attack Democrats, saying they are "reminiscent of the great tyrants of history."

Greene's office did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

