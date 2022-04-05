Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For One Of Her Vilest Tweets Yet

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced fierce backlash on Monday for a vile attack on three fellow Republicans.

Greene used her congressional account to tweet the baseless accusation that GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) are “pro-pedophile” because they said will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. During Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings, GOP lawmakers falsely accused Brown of being lenient when it came to cases involving child porn.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile.



They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Greene’s personal profile was nixed from Twitter in January for repeated violations of the service’s coronavirus misinformation policies. Critics claimed to have reported her latest outrageous post to the platform.

The present and future of the GOP. She's the base and it'll get worse. Also, she just said her Republican colleagues are pro-pedophile. Between her and Cawthorn's orgy-gate, they're doing an awesome messaging job for Democrats who couldn't message to save their lives. https://t.co/6cYk1kkRh4 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 5, 2022

It's QAnons all the way down https://t.co/tFiZOClSfU — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) April 5, 2022

I find myself forced to sink to the level of this tweet.

F**k. You. https://t.co/6hLPuFh0qz — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) April 5, 2022

Vile is too kind a word for this one https://t.co/meQS9HLb3E — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 5, 2022

Republicans had a free vote to show they weren't ghouls since this changes nothing on the court. Instead they chose this and knowing midterm voters like the racism. https://t.co/xruPL49nFY — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) April 5, 2022

Palin is going to have to work really hard to keep up with this. https://t.co/vTL5oYaM7w — Seth Masket (@smotus) April 5, 2022

Reported. Do the same. — Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) April 5, 2022

The hate is strong with this one. — Just Jules Says Why All The Hate?😷 🥂❤🌞🎶 (@HappyGirlLia2) April 5, 2022

.@TwitterSafety How is this woman still allowed to post on here? — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 5, 2022

