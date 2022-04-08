Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends voting to oppose trade sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·1 min read

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Marjorie Taylor Greene
    American politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., defended her vote on Friday against harsh trade measures on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a stance that is sure to please strongman Vladimir Putin.

One of just three far-right wing lawmakers to oppose the measure, Greene claimed that punishing Russia would only hurt Americans.

“(These) two bills that will do nothing to stop the war in Ukraine, but WILL continue to drive up inflation, cause food famines,” Greene said in a lengthy Twitter thread. “Sanctions aren’t working, they only cause people to suffer.”

Greene recently attended a white nationalist convention where the crowd chanted support for Putin, and falsely asserted that sanctions against Russia “will do nothing to stop the war in Ukraine.”

The bill to suspend normal trade relations and ban imports of oil from Russia passed by a lopsided 420-3 margin with Greene joined only by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Tom Massie, R-Ky. All 100 senators voted to enact the measures.

Like a handful of her fellow supporters of former President Donald Trump, Greene has sought to blame both sides for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She denounces “(President Volodymyr) Zelensky & Nazi militias in his corrupt country” in a tweet pinned to the top of her Twitter feed.

Greene echoed Trump’s spurious criticism of President Joe Biden for supposedly not standing firmly enough to Russia, even though she has said the only way to end the invasion quickly was to stop aiding Ukraine and let Russia win.

“None of this would be happening if we had strong leadership, but we don’t and people are dying bc of it,” she tweeted.

