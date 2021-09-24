Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a shouting match outside the Capitol with a Democratic congresswoman over abortion: 'Try being a Christian!'

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan shouts at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as the House Democratic Women's Caucus prepares to hold a press conference promoting the Build Back Better agenda on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, September 24, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a shouting match with Rep. Debbie Dingel over abortion at the Capitol.

"You try being a Christian!" the congresswomen shouted at one another on the steps outside the House.

The exchange came immediately following the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accosted Democrats on the steps outside the House of Representatives over their support for abortion, prompting an eventual screaming match between the congresswoman and Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan.

The exchange began as Greene exited the House chamber following the passage of the the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade into law and ensure abortion access regardless of future Supreme Court rulings. The bill is unlikely to reach the 60 votes necessary to pass the Senate.

"The border's wide open," Greene yelled toward a group of Democratic congresswomen, including Dingell and Reps. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania. The congresswomen then moved back inside.

Greene then proceeded down the steps and toward a gathering of Democratic lawmakers who had gathered for a "Build Back Better for Women" photo-op, where she got into a confrontation with a woman who had lined up with members on the steps.

"Congresswoman, I wish you would stand with women," the woman said, prompting a fierce response from Greene.

"Stand with women? I do! Stand with motherhood, how about that?" Green retorted. "You know, there's unborn women, do they not have a right to life?"

Further down the steps, Greene stood off to the side of Democratic members of Congress and began yelling at them as well. "Horrendous. You should all be ashamed!" Greene yelled at the members before turning away.

"You should be ashamed of your incivility," Dingell replied, now back on the steps.

"You know what? Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility, it's called murder," Green shouted back. She continued, "hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility, how about lack of laws?"

"We have lots of laws we follow, and you should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: respect your neighbor," Dingell yelled back.

"Taught in church, are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life!" Green retorted.

"You try being a Christian and try treating your colleagues decently," Dingell said, briefly tripping on the steps in a fit of anger.

"Watch your step, lady, you're going to fall down," Green responded. "Control yourself."

