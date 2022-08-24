Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home in Rome “swatted,” police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
Rome Police said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was swatted early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times at a house within the city limits.

When police responded, they realized the call was at Greene’s home. She assured officers that there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call that police commonly refer to as a “swatting” incident.

Dispatchers got a second 911 call from the suspect, who was using a computer-generated voice. The caller said he or she was upset about Greene’s political views on transgender youth rights.

The Rome Police Department is working with the Capitol Police to determine who made the calls.

