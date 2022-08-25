Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second time in 2 days, Rome police say

Rome police say U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home has been swatted twice in as many days.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had killed their family and was threatening to commit suicide early Thursday morning.

Officers say the call came into a suicide crisis line from an online chat room, which couldn’t be tracked because the caller was using a VPN, or virtual proxy network, to mask their location.

They say the caller, who identified himself as “Wayne Greene,” claimed they had come out as transgender and had killed their family. The caller also said that if anyone tried stopping him from shooting himself, he would “shoot them.”

Investigators went to the house to make sure Greene and her family were OK.

She assured officers for the second night in a row that there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call that police commonly refer to as a “swatting” incident.

Early Wednesday morning, police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times at the Greene home. That call was also found to be fake.

Dispatchers got a second 911 call from the suspect, who was using a computer-generated voice. The caller said he or she was upset about Greene’s political views on transgender youth rights.

Greene issued a statement about the incident on Twitter, writing: “I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.”

She then encouraged the passage of H.R. 8731, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which she introduced last week.

The proposed act would push to outlaw gender-affirming medical care for transgender children and make it a felony to provide it.

The Rome Police Department is working with the Capitol Police to determine who made the calls.

