Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hot Take On Fox News Settlement Goes Awry

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) inspired disbelief Tuesday with her response to Dominion Voting Systems’ $787 million settlement with Fox News in its defamation suit against the conservative network.

Fox admitted to broadcasting falsehoods in a statement released after settling the case as it headed to trial. It centered on baseless claims made on air by some Fox personalities that Dominion’s voting machines somehow flipped the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

Greene, a strident Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist, tweeted this questionable take on the outcome:

“We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can’t criticize a voting machine company or you’ll get sued for millions and millions of dollars.”

Read the tweet here:

We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can’t criticize a voting machine company or you’ll get… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2023

Critics accused the extremist lawmaker of gaslighting, and pointed out the difference between criticism and lies:

The congresswoman says Fox News merely “criticized” dominion. That’s not synonymous with defamation. https://t.co/GhNJ4KMcmj — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) April 18, 2023

There is nothing you can say or do to confront MAGA gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting



Nothing. That’s the loop we’re in.



They will do and say anything. And there is nothing you can do or say to do anything about it.



That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 18, 2023

Criticism and fabrication of lies are not the same. Criticism costs nothing. Lies cost $787,500,000.



If you don't know the difference, keep lying, and you will find out. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 18, 2023

Marjorie Taylor-Greene takes stupidity to a new level. — Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@RonWaxman) April 19, 2023

Hey, ding dong, food critics aren't allowed to falsely claim the kitchen was filled with rats, auto critics can't falsely say a car exploded, conservatives can't falsely claim they found severed penises in their Bud Light cans. But whatever, keep embarrassing yourself, ding dong. https://t.co/OHQ18QtniM — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 18, 2023

Well they are both free speech, but free speech doesn't always come without consequences.



Criticizing and lying are two very different things. You can criticize a company all day long, but you can't accuse said company of wrong doing and air it withoutb actual proof. That's… — 🐾 A to the Z 🐾 (@amber_zellmer) April 18, 2023

Can’t believe we have to explain this to you. Here is the definition of “criticize”, So now tell us what was the problem with the voting machines? Not a theory! Not a conspiracy! Factual Data… pic.twitter.com/qBInWAwom6 — Just Vent (@JustVent6) April 18, 2023

Libel is against the law. Insurrection too. — David Heath (@davidhth) April 18, 2023

Yeah, that’s exactly what happened good summary. 😂😂😂 — Tommy Igoe (@TommyIgoe) April 19, 2023

CRITICISM: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a bad member of Congress because she isn't focused on solutions for constituents, just performative outrage.



LIE: Marjorie Taylor Greene is very intelligent.



See? There's a difference. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 19, 2023

Related...