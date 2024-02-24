Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be keynote speaker at Republican Party of Brown County's Lincoln Reagan Dinner

Peter Frank, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·2 min read
4
U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, speaks Thursday in Greenville, S.C.
U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, speaks Thursday in Greenville, S.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Lincoln Reagan Dinner next month in Ashwaubenon, according to a Facebook post from the Republican Party of Brown County.

The annual fundraiser will be held March 16 at the Stadium View Event Center, 1963 Holmgren Way.

Other guest speakers listed include:

The Republican Party of Brown County announced Greene as the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner in a Facebook posting Friday. "We're thrilled to announce that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be joining us as another keynote speaker! Get ready for an inspiring and impactful address from a distinguished leader."

The Georgia Republican is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, posting on X, formerly Twitter, that he "will always have my support!" and using X to urge Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of the race.

Greene is known for her far-right stances. She was one of 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the 2020 presidential election results. Greene also supports the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Contributing: USA Today

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at Brown County Republican Party event