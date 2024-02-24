Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be keynote speaker at Republican Party of Brown County's Lincoln Reagan Dinner

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Lincoln Reagan Dinner next month in Ashwaubenon, according to a Facebook post from the Republican Party of Brown County.

The annual fundraiser will be held March 16 at the Stadium View Event Center, 1963 Holmgren Way.

Other guest speakers listed include:

Eric Hovde, who is running as a Republican against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat.

Stacey Klein, U.S. Senate candidate from Trempealeau County in western Wisconsin.

Roger Roth, who has announced his bid to take the 8th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay. Gallagher has announced he is not seeking reelection.

Alex Bruesewitz, who is listed as a potential candidate for Congress.

The Republican Party of Brown County announced Greene as the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner in a Facebook posting Friday. "We're thrilled to announce that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be joining us as another keynote speaker! Get ready for an inspiring and impactful address from a distinguished leader."

The Georgia Republican is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, posting on X, formerly Twitter, that he "will always have my support!" and using X to urge Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of the race.

Thank you, President Trump!!



You will always have my support! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nAJXl3tKXt — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2024

Nikki Haley is the Democrat candidate in the Republican primary.



Shame on her.



Nikki needs to drop out.https://t.co/1xwzOJN7sH pic.twitter.com/M6bzWCNkfv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 23, 2024

Greene is known for her far-right stances. She was one of 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the 2020 presidential election results. Greene also supports the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Contributing: USA Today

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at Brown County Republican Party event