Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made transphobic comments in conversation with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Lauren Frias
·2 min read
In this article:
mtg vaccine holocaust comparison
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for physical violence against transgender people on Sunday.

  • Greene appeared on an InfoWars episode with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

  • A study found that transgender people are four times more likely to experience violent discrimination than cisgender people.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on previous anti-LGBTQ comments during an appearance on the right-wing conspiracy network InfoWars with far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

According to Media Matters For America, the conservative radio host brought up a report by KTLA in which some parents were furious that some of the counselors who identify as non-binary but are biologically male slept in the same cabin as some fifth-grade girls, which Greene said she thought was "straight evil."

"Well, first off, my husband would've beat him into the ground, and then he'd be in jail," she said. "But this is exactly how we need to stand up against this stuff."

The Republican congresswoman's remarks come after 2021 was marked the deadliest year on record for trans people, particularly Black trans women. According to a March 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, transgender people are four times more likely to experience violence than cisgender people.

"The media has rightly given attention to the 2020 increase in murders of transgender women of color," Andrew Flores, an affiliated scholar at the Williams Institute, said in a statement. "Our study shows that both transgender women and men are also highly vulnerable to non-fatal physical and material victimization."

The Republican lawmaker went on to call transgender people a "perversion" that is "grooming children to believe things that are lies and that are completely wrong."

Representatives for Greene did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Greene's comments on InfoWars weren't her first public transphobic display. In February 2021, she hung a sign declaring binary gender outside of the office of another lawmaker, Rep. Marie Newman, who has a transgender daughter, in response to Newman's support of the civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The sign read, "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE," as well as the phrase, "Trust The Science!" in quotation marks.

"Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms," Greene wrote in a tweet of her hanging up the sign. "Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

Read the original article on Business Insider

